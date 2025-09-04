The secret of Queen Sofía comes to light and manages to move Infanta Elena

Queen Sofía is going through one of the most difficult times of her life and has made a firm decision. With this step, she has managed to move Infanta Elena, who admires the enormous sacrifice her mother has just made. After all, she is aware of the suffering of the emeritus, who in recent times has experienced numerous upsets.

After Juan Carlos's controversies, a family reality has followed from which she can't distance herself. The only comfort Queen Sofía has left is knowing she has the support of great friends and family. Among them is the affection of her eldest daughter, Infanta Elena.

Infanta Elena is moved by the harsh reality of Queen Sofía

Lately, all eyes are on Queen Sofía's well-being. It is clear that she is facing a difficult situation that has affected her life in recent months. Infanta Elena is aware of this and has not been able to avoid being moved by the decision her mother has made.

The secret is that Queen Sofía has decided to reduce her schedule as much as possible and is living practically secluded in Zarzuela. This decision comes from a deep desire to care for her sister Irene, whose health has caused great concern. According to recent media, Sofía's attention has become almost exclusively focused on supporting Irene, which moves Infanta Elena.

Since July 2025, Queen Sofía shortened her traditional summer in Mallorca. She chose to return to Madrid to be by Irene's side at her most delicate moment. Instead of enjoying Marivent, she decided to stay close to her sister, putting her family above everything else.

Queen Sofía's commitment to her sister deeply moves Infanta Elena. For her, seeing her mother sacrifice her daily life for Irene is a lesson in dedication and enormous unconditional affection. Every gesture of the emeritus is aimed at ensuring Irene's well-being and accompanying her through her illness.

Previously, cultural outings or official visits were common, but now everything revolves around Infanta Elena's aunt. Sources explain that it has not been an easy decision for Queen Sofía. However, she was always sure that being by her sister's side was the most urgent thing.

Infanta Elena knows Queen Sofía is not alone

This task of not leaving Zarzuela and staying with Irene of Greece is something she doesn't do alone. While she has the support of her children, her friends also play an essential role. Sonia Catris, one of Queen Sofía's best friends, is being key for her.

She organizes the daily routine, coordinates doctors and activities, and provides that essential support for the emeritus queen. Thanks to her, Infanta Elena can be at ease knowing her mother has a great friend by her side. Especially after learning how Irene's decline is affecting Queen Sofía.

Close sources state that she has lost her appetite and that there are many times when she can't hold back her tears. For the family, this summer has witnessed that reality, since Queen Sofía's absence in Mallorca did not go unnoticed. It meant a pause in family traditions that now give way to what truly matters: being close to Irene every step of the way.

Infanta Elena observes her mother's sacrifice with emotion, aware that it is what she needs to do at this time. Sofía has turned her daily life into an act of loyalty, care, and tenderness toward Irene.