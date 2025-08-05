The secret meeting of Juan Carlos I with his granddaughters Leonor and Sofía

The life of the emeritus king Juan Carlos I has taken a new geographical turn, trading the arid landscape of Abu Dhabi for the nostalgia of the Portuguese coast. It is a return to his roots, to the Cascáis and Estoril area that once served as a refuge for his family in the past. The entire family lived in the Portuguese town during the long exile. His father, Juan de Borbón, held out hope of reclaiming the throne, but Franco had other plans.

However, this is not a triumphant return, but rather a gilded and closely watched exile, an intermediate solution negotiated by his daughters, the infantas Elena and Cristina, and accepted with conditions by King Felipe VI. The order from Zarzuela is clear: geographical proximity, but maximum institutional distance. The main driving force behind the separation is Letizia Ortiz.

The Spanish queen has always been at odds with her father-in-law. Juan Carlos did not look favorably on her joining the family, much less on her becoming queen.

| Casa Real

In this new chapter of his life, marked by failing health and an almost imposed media silence, Juan Carlos I longed for more than just the Atlantic breeze. It was expected, however, that he would spend another year in Sanxenxo, where he has close friends.

The emeritus was seeking a gesture, a connection that would go beyond cold phone calls and official meetings. It was a desire that seemed unattainable, forbidden in Zarzuela and too distant in the Middle East. Sometimes, family strategy finds its own cracks, far from protocol and prying eyes.

A quick and secret getaway from Basel

Finally, it happened. The meeting that Juan Carlos I had been waiting for so long materialized in absolute secrecy. There were no statements, no posed photos, no trace at all in the official agenda. His granddaughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, made a fleeting getaway from Basel, where they were enjoying a few days of rest, to visit their grandfather at his new Portuguese residence. It was a lightning trip, designed to leave no trace.

| Casa Real, XCatalunya, yayayoyo

The meeting lasted just a few hours, a morning of private reunion that took place within the four walls of the emeritus's home. It was a purely family moment, the first of its kind since Juan Carlos I left Spain.

The value of the gesture in the face of the institutional barrier

For Juan Carlos I, this meeting has been a personal victory of incalculable value. Although he was left without the desired photograph alongside the heir to the throne and her sister, an image that would have helped him whitewash his tarnished reputation.

| Reddit

At a time when rumors suggest he is finalizing the details of his memoirs, any rapprochement with the inner circle of the Royal Family is pure gold for his legacy. This private approach opens the door to new questions. Is this an isolated event or the beginning of a new, more relaxed family dynamic?

What has been Queen Letizia's stance on this move beyond her control? For now, Juan Carlos I has won a small battle.