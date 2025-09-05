Queen Letizia's gesture toward her niece, Carla Vigo, leaves many speechless

All the critical voices that once rose against Queen Letizia have been silenced by the protagonist herself. Felipe's wife has made a gesture toward her niece, Carla Vigo, that shows the reality of their relationship.

Carla, daughter of the late Erika Ortiz, Letizia's sister, lives a life completely different from the Royal Family. Her bond with her aunt and cousins has always caused expectation, especially because she has been the great absentee at many celebrations. Now, Letizia has taken a step forward, showing what role she plays in Carla's life.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Queen Letizia confirms what her relationship with Carla Vigo is like

Carla Vigo was born in Oviedo in 2000. She is the daughter of Erika Ortiz, Queen Letizia's sister, and her life changed drastically in 2007 when her mother passed away. Since then, the relationship between aunt and niece has always been the subject of speculation.

Now, Queen Letizia has made a gesture toward Carla that has left all her detractors speechless. Letizia has shown that her niece continues to play an essential role in her life. How has she done it? By keeping in touch with Carla and caring about her.

| Europa Press

Some voices suggested that Queen Letizia might have "disappeared" from her niece's life since her sister passed away. They criticized the sovereign's distant and cold attitude while Vigo admitted to having gone through truly difficult times. However, that lack of concern some have mentioned doesn't exist.

The truth is that Queen Letizia is indeed by Carla's side and keeps up to date with what is happening in her life. She does so privately and without exposing the young woman to what it means to have family ties with the Royal Family.

Vigo has become a media member of the family. She participates actively on social media, attends various events, and has spoken to the press at photocalls. She has always shown respect toward her aunt and cousins, keeping away from controversies and debates.

However, when she has been asked about Queen Letizia, Carla has been completely sincere.

Carla Vigo confirms the situation with Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia has shown that she cares about Carla's well-being and that she is alert to her at all times. In fact, the young woman herself confirmed to the media whether she keeps a close relationship with her aunt.

"Does Doña Letizia take good care of you? She's alert, I mean," a reporter once asked her. Carla's answer was a resounding "yes," with which she admitted how much the queen cares about her. She even added more emphasis to her answer by describing Letizia as a "great queen."

| Europa Press

The young woman has gone through difficult times. She has confessed to mental health problems and has suffered from anxiety and other disorders that led her to be hospitalized. In those difficult moments, Letizia has found ways to support her without ever losing contact with her.

These gestures from Queen Letizia silence the criticism and previous voices that suggested a lack of interest in Carla. The relationship between the two doesn't need grand protocol gestures. The genuine nature is felt in Vigo's voice, who, when referring to Queen Letizia, uses sincere and affectionate words.

"To me, she means my aunt and that's it," Carla emphasized, making it clear that beyond being queen, she has a close bond with her. That presence doesn't come through official acts; it comes through everyday gestures, through details that are only significant to those who experience them. Although Carla doesn't list them, it is understood that she is accompanied and supported by Queen Letizia.