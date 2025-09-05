Princess Amalia (21) confirms the rumor about her life and the Netherlands applaud her

There is an air of celebration in the Netherlands after the rumor about Princess Amalia's immediate future was confirmed. The heir to the Orange throne has started September by laying the foundations for what her next few months will be.

At 21 years old, the princess has already assumed her role in the Dutch monarchy and has begun her rigorous training. In it, as happens in the Spanish Crown, it is essential to be knowledgeable about all areas of society. The difference is that Princess Amalia is not required to do so; nevertheless, she has moved the entire Netherlands by taking a firm step.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

Netherlands celebrate the latest news about Princess Amalia

The heir to the throne of the Netherlands, Princess Amalia, is about to begin a new chapter. This 21-year-old has made a decision that marks a milestone in her preparation for the future. This decision has been applauded throughout the Netherlands and shows the commitment and versatility of Máxima and King Willem-Alexander's daughter.

Specifically, Princess Amalia has confirmed the rumor about her joining the Army this September. Although heirs to the Crown in the Netherlands are not required to receive military training, Amalia has decided to take this step. However, she will do so partially, combining military academy with her university studies.

This way, the princess has sought to respect tradition—her father, King Willem-Alexander, also received military training—while fulfilling her university education. Amalia has joined the Defensity College program, a program from the Dutch Ministry of Defense that trains university students as reservists during their studies.

This approach will allow the daughter of Queen Máxima to apply what she learns in her degree while training in the military field. Without a doubt, it is an example of commitment and dedication to the Crown that the entire Netherlands proudly applauds in the heir to the throne.

Princess Amalia studied an interdisciplinary degree in politics, psychology, law, and economics at the University of Amsterdam. She is currently about to begin a new degree in Dutch law. In this context, she has decided to undertake basic military training part-time over the next two years, which is compatible with her studies.

Princess Amalia begins a new chapter in the army

Defensity College has proven to be the best option for the next stage in Princess Amalia of the Netherlands's life. It offers activities that include, for example, collaborating in the design of satellite communications or working on projects to reduce CO₂ emissions on ships.

The heir's decision reflects her willingness to combine two crucial, seemingly different moments in her life. Indeed, she will try to apply her university knowledge to her military training, which will serve as a learning experience.

| Europa Press

Already during the royal family's summer photo session, Princess Amalia openly shared her decision to combine the army with law. Now, with the start of September, that desire has become a reality and she is already pursuing both studies.

The model Princess Amalia has chosen adds to a trend among European heiresses. Other young royals such as Princess Leonor or Elisabeth of Belgium have also chosen to prepare a hybrid profile between academic and military training.

However, in the case of the Netherlands, the decision has a special nuance: the king has not been the supreme commander of the armed forces since 1848. This means that Amalia is not required to receive this training. Even so, she has decided to take the step, adding value to her determination and showing that a modern monarchy is possible.