Queen Letizia's news reaches France and surprises all her admirers

The latest public appearance by Queen Letizia has crossed borders and sparked an unexpected stir in France. The press in the neighboring country has echoed one of the most talked-about moments of the summer, and they haven't held back on praise for the queen consort. Her style, poise, and choice of outfit have won over even the most demanding admirers.

Everything took place at the traditional reception for the Balearic authorities at Marivent Palace, held last August 4. This event, one of the most representative of the summer for the royal family, featured a special moment by also including the presence of the princesses, Leonor and Sofía. However, Queen Letizia has been the center of attention thanks to a well-chosen look that has crossed borders.

| Europa Press

The queen chose a long white dress, in the Ibizan style, with lace, embroidery, and straps, which highlighted her summer tan. This choice was especially highlighted by the French outlet Madame Le Figaro, which described it as "the perfect embroidered white summer dress." According to the publication, Letizia managed to capture the Mediterranean spirit with a natural elegance that surprised the French.

This is the dress by Letizia that has won over France

Behind the piece worn by Letizia is the Ibizan designer Tony Bonet, known for his handcrafted creations inspired by bridal and romantic themes. The French press has praised his work, noting that in his latest collection he presented a line full of carefully crafted details, craft-made corsetry, and patchwork with oversized knots. This unexpected collaboration between the queen and a local designer has been seen as a gesture of support for national fashion.

Princess Leonor also stood out by reusing a dress from the queen herself, a garment by the brand Desigual that Letizia had already worn at the same reception two years ago. Meanwhile, Sofía chose a Zara dress in pink tones and a tie-dye print, which showed her youthful and relaxed taste. The bond among the three has been another of the most talked-about elements.

| Europa Press

Queen Letizia and King Felipe triumph in France with their summer looks

As for King Felipe VI, the French outlet also highlighted his style, far from the usual rigidity of official events. With a light white jersey, understated pants, and leather loafers, he chose a casual look, in line with the summer context. This minimalism, far from diminishing his presence, has been interpreted as a sign of naturalness and approachability.

With this appearance, Queen Letizia not only fulfilled an institutional duty, but she also showed once again her ability to set trends without extravagance. Her image has managed to win over international media, who haven't hesitated to include her among the most prominent style icons of the European summer. The admiration she has inspired in France reinforces her international profile, this time, with no need for speeches or grand gestures, just elegance and good taste.