Queen Letizia (52 years old) speaks after settling into the royal family: ‘We need…’

Queen Letizia hasn't had an easy time taking on her role within the Royal Family. However, after settling in and going through various difficult moments, she has chosen to speak honestly.

At a public event, she made it clear that she, like anyone else, has faced serious complications. That's why she went on to state that everyone at some point "needs to stop, admit, be aware of our vulnerabilities, of our weaknesses. Yes, to be able to say 'I can't, I don't know.'"

| Europapress

Queen Letizia opens up after difficult moments in the royal family

Letizia Ortiz experienced a radical change in her life in 2003. At that time, she was an established journalist on national television, until her engagement to then-Prince Felipe was announced. From that moment on, nothing was ever the same.

The change was total: she had to learn protocol, codes of conduct, languages, and master the demanding institutional schedule. The demands of her new role were compounded by the scandals that have affected the royal family. Being constantly in the media spotlight hasn't been an easy task either.

Over time, Queen Letizia has managed to establish herself as an essential figure within the Spanish monarchy. Her firm attitude, confident presence, and attention to detail have earned her the recognition of many. But behind that solid facade, there is also a woman who has learned to deal with adversity.

| Europa Press

It was precisely about this more intimate side that she spoke recently at the XXII Spain Mental Health Congress. There, she opened up by stating that everyone at some point "needs to stop, admit, be aware of our vulnerabilities, of our weaknesses. To be able to say 'I can't, I don't know, I'm sorry, I need time, I need to stop.'"

With these words, Leonor's mother broke with the stereotypes that have traditionally surrounded royalty. She didn't appear unbreakable, but human, approachable. She was able to acknowledge that, even from a place of privilege, dark moments are also experienced.

Her commitment to mental health, a reflection of her evolution in the royal family

Queen Letizia has established, over the years, a strong commitment to relevant social issues. One of the areas where she has been most involved is, without a doubt, precisely mental health. Presiding over the Spain Mental Health Congress wasn't a coincidence, but rather another sign of her sensitivity to this reality.

During her speech, she emphasized the importance of emotional education from the earliest stages of life. Thus, she stated: "Early health education, prevention, would give us tools to be able to manage emotions. Yes, to be able to face adversity and the traumatic situations that everyone has in life."

These words also reflect her own experience. Yes, because if anything has characterized her career within the royal family, it is her ability to adapt. Also to evolve and do so without losing her identity.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

In fact, the wife of King Felipe has managed to give her role substance, values, and relevant causes. From her defense of scientific research to her constant support for rare diseases, she has managed to go beyond protocol. She has built her own profile, far from mere ceremonial accompaniment.

In this context, her statements about the need to stop, to recognize limits, are an invitation to look at the role she plays with new eyes. Because Queen Letizia doesn't speak from theory, she speaks from experience, from learning. From the resilience she has cultivated for more than twenty years under the public eye.

Her figure, therefore, has reached a maturity that allows her to express herself freely today. To do so not only as a queen, but also as a woman, as a mother, and as a professional. As someone who, like everyone, has gone through complex moments and has learned to live with them.