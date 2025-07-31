Georgina Rodríguez takes another step: without Cristiano Ronaldo but with a lot of money

Georgina Rodríguez has once again made headlines with a strategic move that shows her professional ambition. The model has made a decision that marks a turning point in her business career, and she has done it this time without Cristiano Ronaldo. Her new project not only reflects independence, but also promises million-euro revenues that strengthen her image as a businesswoman.

Just a year ago, the couple enjoyed a paradisiacal vacation in an exclusive spot on the Red Sea. There, the connections began to form that now open a new door for Georgina in the world of luxury tourism. What has motivated this move that confirms her growing business power?

| Europa Press

Georgina Rodríguez boosts her business in Saudi Arabia with a multi-million euro project

To understand this leap by Georgina Rodríguez, it is necessary to look back. In 2024, she and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a dream vacation with their children at Regis Hotels & Resorts, the first public private island in the Red Sea (Mar Rojo). That experience was part of The Red Sea Project, an ambitious Saudi plan that aims to transform an archipelago of more than 35 sq. mi. (90 km²).

This project, which combines luxury and sustainability, attracted international attention for its commitment to clean energy, biodiversity protection, and personalized experiences at the highest level. Georgina was not only a witness to that paradise as a tourist; that trip allowed her to explore opportunities that she now brings to life as a businesswoman.

Georgina's big step is called Hotel Nujuma, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, an exclusive resort located on Ummahat Island. Through her luxury real estate company, Bellhatria, the model promotes this spot that is part of The Red Sea Project. It is the first Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the Middle East, a natural sanctuary conceived as a heavenly retreat.

On her social media, Georgina's company presents the resort with an evocative message: "Find yourself where the world can't reach you. Nestled in the virgin Ummahat Islands of the Red Sea, Nujuma is not just a destination, it's a heavenly retreat where every detail is designed to inspire awe." This statement reflects the philosophy of exclusivity and privacy that defines the resort.

The hotel has 65 villas over the water or facing the beach, designed by Foster+Partners with sustainable materials and local handcrafted details. All of them have a private pool, terraces with endless views, and telescopes to gaze at the starry sky. Prices range from €1,700 ($1,700) per night in the most modest villa to €14,500 ($14,500) per night in the Royal Nujuma, with three bedrooms and direct access to the sea.

Beyond its spectacular villas, Nujuma stands as an example of integration between luxury and sustainability. The resort runs on solar energy, uses an advanced recycling system, and actively protects turtle nests. In addition, it has an efficient irrigation program with treated water and mangrove planting to preserve the local ecosystem.

Its offerings include four fine dining restaurants with international flavors, a spa with rituals inspired by Arab tradition, and exploration activities such as snorkeling, diving, kayaking, or windsurfing. For families, there is a kids' club and educational workshops on astronomy and the environment, making Nujuma a complete experiential destination.

The contrast between Cristiano and Georgina's personal life and business autonomy

The public image of Georgina alongside Cristiano Ronaldo has for years been that of a couple who share trips, appearances, and symbolic projects. However, this move in the Red Sea marks a dividing line between her romantic role and her own entrepreneurial capacity.

At this moment, Cristiano Ronaldo secures his stay in Saudi Arabia with a record contract that strengthens his economic and media stability. Meanwhile, Georgina Rodríguez capitalizes on the territory with a brand that can live and grow without needing his physical presence or his name in the spotlight.

| Instagram, @georginagio

This duality strengthens her position as a figure with an independent professional identity. Georgina has shown, once again, that she is able to take advantage of the same ecosystem where both coexist, but from different angles.

Georgina Rodríguez has shown that her business side goes far beyond accompanying Cristiano Ronaldo. Her commitment to Nujuma proves her strategic vision in luxury tourism and positions her as a businesswoman in full growth. How far will her personal empire go in Saudi Arabia?