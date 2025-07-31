We enter Infanta Cristina's duplex in Geneva, where she lived with Urdangarin

For years, infanta Cristina has lived in Geneva in the house where she built a home with Iñaki Urdangarin and their children. That duplex, located in an exclusive area of Switzerland, has been the refuge of King Juan Carlos's daughter after one of the hardest moments of her life. Today, we get an in-depth look at this residence that has defined an entire chapter of her biography.

This is not just any residence, but the place where she has raised her children, endured public scrutiny, and quietly lived through her separation. The house is located in one of the most exclusive areas of Geneva, and she chose it with a clear goal: privacy and security. There, she has balanced motherhood, work, and the emotional toll caused by her ex-husband's legal proceedings.

| Europa Press

This duplex was chosen by Cristina in 2013, when she moved to Geneva intending to keep her family away from the media spotlight. She chose a quiet area, well connected and close to international schools, where she could offer stability to her children. The local press reported that she paid a rent of about €5,000 (about $5,400) per month for this spacious duplex.

The central duplex where Cristina and Iñaki Urdangarin tried to keep normalcy

During the first years, they lived in the heart of the historic center, on Rue des Granges, a landmark street in the city. The residence had twelve rooms, large windows, and a sober style that favored discretion. However, after Urdangarin's conviction, Cristina decided to move to an even more secluded area.

| Europa Press

So, the infanta moved to a residential neighborhood with security, green spaces, and complete privacy. Her close friends confirmed to Vanitatis that they were "tired of always having people at the door" and that this need for privacy was key in choosing the new residence. The area, although a bit farther from her office, offered her peace and anonymity.

Infanta Cristina moves after her separation from Iñaki Urdangarin

She has lived in that house with her four children, although all of them have now left the family home. Juan and Pablo were the first to leave, then Miguel, and finally Irene, who has moved to Zarzuela to live with her grandmother. Despite being alone, infanta Cristina has decided not to move.

Journalist Silvia Taulés has described the interior of the duplex in her book Los sobrinos del Rey. Irene's room, for example, was white, bright, and decorated with wood, with direct access to the garden. That natural light was present throughout the house, enhanced by white décor and simple blinds.

The area where the residence is located combines discretion and convenience. Nearby, there are shops, restaurants, and green spaces, with rents ranging from €3,000 (about $3,250) to €6,000 (about $6,500), depending on the type of property. There are spacious apartments as well as villas with gardens that exceed €10,000 (about $10,800) per month.