Chiqui Martí breaks her silence and reveals something you didn't know about Shakira

For years, Chiqui Martí avoided talking about an episode that followed her to every TV set. This week, the dancer finally decided to share it on camera, with a frankness that surprised even those who know her well. It wasn't a minor anecdote or a simple friendly confidence. It was the account of how a professional encounter with Shakira turned into an uncomfortable experience that still lingers in her memory.

The confession that changed years of evasions

On Tuesday, August 12, during the summer edition of "Y ahora Sonsoles," Chiqui recalled the day Shakira came to her academy in Barcelona to prepare the music video for "Rabiosa." She recounted that she worked with her the first day, but on the second day left her in the hands of an assistant. According to her, the dynamic had become unbearable. "Jorge Javier is going to get upset," she admitted with a half-smile, acknowledging that he had tried to get the story out of her "a thousand times" without success.

The dancer explained that the artist insisted on repeating movements and that the atmosphere became tense quickly. She added a very graphic scene, stating that the Colombian singer "didn't want to take off her tights." She ended up "breaking the steps of the staircase," an image that sparked debate both on and off the set.

From an accident to running her pole school

To understand the scope of the story, one must remember Chiqui Martí's career, a television figure from the late nineties and early 2000s. In 2004, she suffered a very serious accident during a performance at the Radical nightclub in Torrijos, from which she recovered with a tough and exemplary rehabilitation.

After recovering, the Barcelona native opened her Strip-Art Studio. She established herself as a pole dance instructor, and turned her school into a reference for many women seeking technique, strength, and self-esteem. Her professional activity remains very much alive, as she shows on her own profile, where she presents herself as the studio director and announces regular classes and workshops.

The context of "Rabiosa"

The revelation sparked talk shows because it broke a public resistance of years, and also shifted the "exclusive" that Telecinco failed to secure to another network. Several specialized programs highlighted Chiqui's gesture and Antena 3's skill in placing the headline of the day in the middle of the August TV season.

There hasn't been any reaction from Shakira's circle so far, although the timeline of the music video is well known. "Rabiosa" was filmed in Barcelona at the end of April 2011 and, for those pole scenes, the singer prepared with specific pole classes, a detail already included in educational materials and coverage from that time.

A debate about character, method, and fame

Chiqui Martí's testimony doesn't question Shakira's global career, but it does raise questions about the boundaries between perfectionism and professional treatment. The Catalan defended her pedagogical approach and admitted that, when the chemistry doesn't appear, the best decision is to step aside in time to avoid bigger problems.

With her account, the dancer also claims the voice of those who teach the stars and rarely share what it's like behind the scenes. Because there are methods that work in a music video, and others that break the staircase, literally or figuratively.