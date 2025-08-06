prince Harry's gesture outrages England and would displease his mother, Lady Di

Prince Harry has once again become the center of attention in the United Kingdom. His actions, beyond the oceans, continue to have a strong impact on British public opinion. Everything he does or doesn't do is interpreted and linked to the legacy his family has left him.

Without a doubt, Lady Di left an indelible mark on the hearts of the British people, and her sons live under the shadow of that admiration. That's why every decision Harry and his brother make is watched with high expectations and openly criticized. This time, Harry's moves have sparked more than one opinion both inside and outside royalty.

| ITV Studios

A dispute that affects the image of Harry and his Sentebale foundation

Sentebale, the charitable organization founded by Harry in 2006 together with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, is going through one of its worst crises. A fierce dispute has put its reputation and humanitarian mission at risk. The Charity Commission has warned that this situation could "undermine trust in good causes in general."

The conflict erupted when several trustees resigned after clashing with the chair of the board, Dr. Sophie Chandauka. She claimed that the "toxicity" of Harry's brand since he moved to the United States has led to a drop in sponsors. She also accused him of participating in a "cover-up" of an internal investigation into harassment and bullying.

A source close to the duke stated that Harry is "devastated that the chair had been allowed to succeed with a hostile takeover." His spokesperson warned that Sentebale's beneficiaries will suffer "the consequences of their actions."

| Instagram, @sentebale

The reputational damage that would deeply affect Lady Di

David Holdsworth, director of the Charity Commission, emphasized that "passion for a cause, when poorly managed, can become a weakness." Although the regulator did not find evidence of systematic harassment, they did acknowledge "the strong perception of mistreatment" within the organization.

The public dispute has done incalculable damage to Sentebale's image, overshadowing its achievements and endangering its future. This episode directly affects the foundation. So much so that, without detailing the exact reasons, the foundation has announced the disabling of comments on their social media.

Outrage in the United Kingdom is growing, as people see how such a noble cause is tarnished by internal conflicts. Many remember how Lady Di fought for humanitarian causes and feel that Harry should have better protected the legacy they both shared.