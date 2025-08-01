Jaime Rodríguez, captain of King Felipe's boat in Mallorca: 'Yes, it's a...'

King Felipe has become the center of attention after boarding Aifos, the boat he competes with every year in the Mallorca regattas. However, a few years ago, his captain Jaime Rodríguez broke his silence to reveal what the monarch is really "like."

After finishing his latest institutional commitments, the monarch has headed to this Balearic island to begin his summer vacation. There, despite the bad news that has emerged about Irene of Greece, the sovereign is going to enjoy a few days with his family.

In addition, he will also have the opportunity to enjoy one of his greatest passions: sailing. So much so that, as every year, King Felipe has had the chance to participate in the regattas of the 43rd edition of the Copa del Rey MAPFRE.

Once again, the sovereign has boarded Aifos, the Spanish Navy's TP52, to participate alongside his teammates in this well-known sporting competition. Among them is Jaime Rodríguez Toubes, the captain of this vessel.

However, this year, all alarms have gone off around King Felipe. All this after, on Thursday, a sail fell very close to the position he occupies on the vessel.

After more than four decades sailing together, there is no doubt that Jaime Rodríguez knows King Felipe perfectly. In fact, on more than one occasion he has given interviews in which he has shared what it is like to share a vessel with the monarch.

Jaime Rodríguez has spoken loud and clear about King Felipe in several interviews

In 2024, Jaime Rodríguez gave an interview to COPE in which he shared details about what it is like to be on board a vessel with King Felipe. When asked if he is corrected when he makes mistakes while sailing, the admiral did not hesitate to respond with a resounding yes.

"Of course you can tell him, of course yes," he explained bluntly. In addition, as if that were not enough, the captain of Aifos revealed what the monarch's attitude is like in everyday situations within the team:

"I think what he likes is to be just one more... He is just one more and if he does something wrong, everything is said to him. Like anyone else. He likes to be treated like anyone else, which is what he is," he assured, making it very clear that he doesn't seek to have privileges.

In a previous appearance for Onda Cero's microphones, specifically in 2021, Jaime Rodríguez spoke again about King Felipe. Back then, he expressed his admiration for sharing journeys with him: "For me, it is a source of pride and an honor to sail with His Majesty. I like sailing and even more with him."

Meanwhile, he commented on how authority is managed on board when it comes to coordinating the monarch. According to what he revealed, everything unfolds naturally and everyone knows their role perfectly.

"Everything is very natural, everyone does their own thing. There is no problem, we've been doing it this way for many years and it's the same on every boat," Jaime Rodríguez stated with complete normality.

The admiral also highlighted King Felipe's skill despite not being able to train frequently due to his institutional schedule. However, he made it clear that this doesn't prevent him from performing at a high level during the regattas:

"You have to train a little, but it is not noticeable at all when he has not sailed for a while. He sails little because of his special circumstances, but he sails very well. I neither have to say otherwise nor flatter him, but he does it very well."