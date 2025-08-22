Prince William's secret that exposes Meghan Markle: 'She doesn't have...'

Prince William has kept a secret that, once released, has put Meghan Markle at the center of controversy. The relationship between Diana of Wales's sons has been marked by tensions, but now the reason preventing reconciliation has been revealed. According to royal experts, the problem doesn't lie solely in the disagreements between the brothers, but in the perception the family has of the duchess.

The key to this distance has been the lack of trust toward Prince Harry's wife, which William shares with the rest of the British royal family. Despite the Duke of Sussex's attempts to mend ties with his brother and his father, King Charles III, doubts about the former actress still weigh too heavily. This tense atmosphere has made it clear that, for now, there isn't an easy path to forgiveness.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich, in statements to Fox News, has said that Meghan "has no sense of duty toward the British public or the institution." This accusation reveals the deep rift and points to Meghan as an obstacle to Harry's reintegration into the royal family. The distrust toward her is a wall that's hard to overcome for William and other members of the royal family.

Prince William's distrust toward Meghan Markle makes dialogue with his brother difficult

Additionally, Fordwich has explained that any private conversation between the brothers could be leaked or used for commercial purposes, which generates even more suspicion. This fear of public exposure has been a constant in the family, seriously affecting the possibility of dialogue. The tension between the brothers and the influence of Harry's wife have been decisive factors in keeping the rift open.

| Twitter, @MeghansMole

Meanwhile, biographer Ingrid Seward has agreed that Meghan is the main reason why reconciliation hasn't happened. According to Seward, during her time in the monarchy, Meghan created conflicts that affected not only King Charles III's sons but also the public perception of the institution. The writer has warned that her return could damage the royal image and keep internal divisions alive.

Harry takes a step toward Prince William, although wounds remain open

Additionally, she has recalled the distance between Meghan and her own family, which adds more complexity to the situation. She points out that Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, doesn't know Harry or his children, which reflects the personal difficulties influencing the royal family. The expert has maintained that many monarchists "deeply detest" her and consider her harmful to the institution's stability.

Finally, despite the situation, a few weeks ago Harry showed a gesture of goodwill toward the family. The Duke of Sussex proposed coordinating his schedule of public engagements so as not to coincide with the official events of King Charles III and Prince William. This move has been interpreted as a sign of peace, although there's still a long way to go to overcome the deep differences and rebuild the relationship between the brothers.