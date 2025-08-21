King Willem of the Netherlands stars in a breaking story that leaves Europe on edge

Europe has experienced unexpected breaking news. Members of the royal family have gradually resumed their duties, but the big surprise has been led by Willem-Alexander. Nobody expected Willem-Alexander to reappear without prior notice.

He wasn't on the official agenda and did so as part of SAIL Amsterdam. This is one of the most desired and traditional nautical events in the Netherlands. Willem-Alexander's presence has caused great anticipation.

| Europa Press

Willem-Alexander has sailed on the "Green Dragon," the boat that belongs to Princess Beatrix. Princess Mabel and young Countess Luana, who's 20 years old, were also on board. The image of Willem-Alexander at sea has surprised many because his appearance came after some controversial summer vacations.

Willem-Alexander reappears without his close family

Meanwhile, the big question remains: Where are Máxima and their three daughters? Amalia, Alexia, and Ariane haven't accompanied Willem-Alexander. The queen hasn't joined him either. Her absence has strongly attracted attention.

The last time Máxima of the Netherlands was seen was on August 15. At that time, the queen was in Greece. Accompanied by her daughters Alexia and Ariane, she went to the church of Agios Nikolaos in Spetses.

| Instagram, @koninklijkhuis

The visit had a deep spiritual meaning. The pilgrimage has become a family tradition when they rest at their villa in Kranidi.

That property on the Aegean Sea was acquired in 2012 for almost five million euros. The residence has a private port and three independent homes, an exclusive refuge, though not without controversy. The family has enjoyed their summers there in recent years.

Willem-Alexander leaves Europe speechless over the mystery about his wife

The king, however, has preferred to return to the spotlight at SAIL Amsterdam. This isn't the first time he has participated, and it hasn't been unusual to see Princess Mabel by his side. The widow of Prince Friso, who died in 2013 after a tragic skiing accident in Lech, has thus shown her closeness to Willem-Alexander.

| Europa Press

Countess Luana, her eldest daughter, has also been present. This is the second time she has participated in this event. Back in 2015, she was seen on board during the nautical event.

The news has shaken Europe. King Willem-Alexander has returned to public life, but the mystery continues because nobody knows where Queen Máxima is. The question has left everyone on edge.