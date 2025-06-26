Prince William shares major news about Kate Middleton

A few weeks ago, Kate Middleton canceled at the last minute her desired appearance at the Royal Ascot event, which sparked concern among the press and the public. This episode coincided with her first public reappearance after completing chemotherapy treatment. However, Prince William stepped in to convey reassurance: "My wife is fine, recovering steadily and patiently," he stated privately to close sources.

This incident highlights the tension that still surrounds the royal family: after a 2024 marked by Charles III's and Kate's cancer, every move is once again under scrutiny.

This is how the Ascot cancellation and the royal management unfolded

On Thursday, June 18, Kensington Palace announced, with less than an hour's notice, that the princess would not attend Royal Ascot. According to reports, her decision was motivated by fatigue after the Trooping the Colour celebrations on June 14, where she appeared serene and recovered.

Although there were alarming rumors about a possible worsening, the palace assured that it was a preventive decision, not a cause for medical alarm. William, proceeding calmly, joined the first royal carriage alone alongside Charles III and Camilla, showing that his public role will remain active while Kate rests.

William confirms Kate's gradual return

The real news came from the prince himself: "Kate has resumed her institutional agenda as usual," media outlets such as Catalunya Diari reported. This return includes everything from the Trooping the Colour parade, where the princess appeared "with her characteristic serenity," to her participation in environmental and humanitarian events.

In addition, Kate shared an emotional birthday greeting for William's 43rd birthday, with a previously unseen photo alongside her cocker spaniel Orla and five puppies, a gesture that showed her family dedication and her emotional return to everyday life.

A year of adversity and rebuilding

In 2024, the royal family experienced a true "annus horribilis" with the coincidence of illnesses between Charles, Kate, and various internal tensions. Even so, Kate completed chemotherapy in September, and since then she has paced her public return. William, meanwhile, has shown leadership and modernization, combining his royal duties with protecting his wife's health.

Kate's commitment to causes such as children's hospices remains intact. She recently shared a message for Children’s Hospice Week, reminding everyone of the importance of caring for families with serious illnesses. Meanwhile, upcoming official engagements are beginning to take shape. Now it remains to be seen how they will manage their prominence during the second half of 2025.