Neither pasta nor rice, the product Carme Ruscalleda always keeps in her pantry

It's not new for Carme Ruscalleda to be regarded as an authority on food matters. With seven Michelin stars and decades leading Sant Pau, her voice on what should be in our kitchens is listened to with respect. Today, the renowned Catalan chef issues a warning that has surprised more than a few: eliminate pasta and rice and opt for an ingredient she describes as "a very healthy plant-based protein."

the star legume of the proposal

In a recent interview, Ruscalleda emphasized that what every household should have in the pantry is not a refined cereal, but a legume capable of providing quality plant-based protein. She asked that this product gracefully and healthily replace classic sides like pasta and rice. She didn't say it in just any context: the statement comes from one of the most influential figures in Catalan and Spanish gastronomy.

nutrition, tradition, and sustainability

The advice doesn't come out of nowhere. Ruscalleda has spent years advocating for local, imaginative, and committed cuisine. Back in November, she warned that many households have abandoned traditional cooking for pre-cooked options, to the detriment of fresh and nutritious products. In addition, her connection to healthy eating, forged since childhood in a farming family, strengthens her commitment to legumes as a source of sustainable protein.

| XCatalunya, nickworks

from surprise to reflection

After the report was published in Crónica Global on April 25, the message went viral on social media. Food influencers analyzed the proposal, specifically on Twitter and Instagram, where they debated the suitability of replacing refined wheat with foods richer in nutrients. On TikTok, several creators shared recipes that incorporate these legumes highlighted by Ruscalleda, recalculating cooking times and combinations with vegetables.

Consulted nutritionists point out that legumes provide fiber, iron, vitamins, and protein without saturated fats. They highlight that in contrast, pasta and rice (especially refined) offer quick calories but little nutritional value. Public health professionals have positively valued the fact that public figures like Ruscalleda lead logical food campaigns with weight and support.

contextualizing in her career

The chef has always defended a gastronomy that combines Catalan tradition with current techniques. Her restaurant Sant Pau was a pioneer in adapting Japanese techniques to local products. In her work "The Easiest and Most Modern Cuisine" she also promoted the frequent use of legumes as a staple food.

| TV3

Therefore, it's not a trend, but a firm message with consistency and a track record. This call from Carme Ruscalleda puts the focus on a common issue: are we eating intelligently or out of habit? Her proposal invites us to rethink the basics of cooking.