Elena of Bourbon's move with her father's doctors

Amid the silence surrounding Zarzuela, the figure of Infanta Elena rises strongly. It hasn't been due to an official act or a gala. The reason: the alarming progression of her father Juan Carlos I's health condition. In recent weeks, Elena has made discreet yet revealing moves, urgently meeting with the emeritus's doctors to assess results that, according to leaked information, are far from encouraging.

The medical consultations that put the emeritus at risk

According to various sources, the medical specialists treating Juan Carlos I have expressed their concern: the treatments aren't stopping the deterioration. After a comprehensive check-up in Geneva, the family was reportedly informed that the advanced osteoarthritis and mobility issues have reached a critical point.

The situation is concerning: although the emeritus is still operable, his condition could soon force him to rely on a wheelchair.

| ¡Hola!

It was then that Infanta Elena, following the custom that defines her as the most involved member regarding her father's health, traveled to Sanxenxo and met personally with the doctors for a long time. These meetings, in a discreet setting, would put forward the warnings also given to Felipe VI and Infanta Cristina. It's not just about physical discomfort, but about an emotional impact that could worsen the emeritus's overall health.

The emotional burden brought by the illness

From Abu Dhabi, where the emeritus resides, according to close sources, Juan Carlos I is going through a period of deep personal reflection. He is described as "thinner, frail, and aware of his own end." The latest consultations have revealed a general worsening, not only physically but also emotionally. There are reports of episodes of insomnia and nighttime fears as his farewell approaches, especially given the distance that separates him from Spain.

This scenario has led to increased family pressure: Elena insists that her father's return shouldn't be just a temporary escape, but a definitive return to Spain. Her intention is clear: for Juan Carlos I's final years to be spent surrounded by his people, in his homeland, and supported by his family.

Official reactions: discretion and positions

From Palacio and Casa Real, the strictest silence is being kept. There hasn't been an official statement, but everything indicates that internal conversations are taking place. The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, has reportedly been informed of the situation in restricted meetings, in which his mother, Infanta Cristina, and especially Elena, have conveyed the seriousness of the case.

| YouTube, XCatalunya

According to different testimonies, the doctors have served as the link, insisting on the need for an urgent transfer if the refusal to return persists.

Good relationship between them

This isn't the first time Elena acts as an essential link between Juan Carlos I and the royal family. Since he began his voluntary exile in 2020, she has made the most trips to Abu Dhabi and has exerted the most pressure to coordinate medical check-ups. It was already known that in March a similar meeting took place at Zarzuela with Felipe and Cristina, to address "discouraging" results and the strategy in the face of the worsening condition.

However, it should be remembered that Juan Carlos I refused to include in the Constitution that the heir to the throne should be the eldest child regardless of gender. He didn't trust Elena's abilities.

With a history of multiple surgeries—more than a dozen on hips and knees—and regenerative treatments, it was only a matter of time before an inescapable diagnosis was confirmed: the emeritus, according to experts, is heading toward a dependency that his public figure can't tolerate.