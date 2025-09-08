Prince William and his wife take another step and raise many doubts in England

In England, the topic of Prince William's new home has drawn much attention and debate. The step that the heir to the Crown and Kate have decided to take regarding their future home has led many to question the consequences.

One of these is the doubt about how Prince William and his wife now intend to take care of everything. England is divided between the affection they feel for their future monarchs and the consequences that their actions may bring to the country.

| Europa Press

Prince William raises doubts in England

Prince William has sparked a revolution throughout England this summer. The heir took advantage of the summer season to move and start a new life with his family. This led him to Forest Lodge, a majestic Georgian mansion nestled in Windsor Great Park, known for its elegance and spacious grounds.

However, this step in Prince William and his wife's life has raised questions: who will pay the rent? The property has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, a ballroom, tennis court, private pond, and generous gardens. All of this is in a privileged, private, and completely family-oriented setting.

| Instagram, @princeandprincessofwales

Now then, who will assume the cost of this impressive rent? According to various reliable sources, it won't be taxpayer money or the public budget. The rent, estimated at about £30,000 per month (equivalent to approximately €35,000), will be covered by Prince William and his wife themselves.

Thus, it is said that they will use their private income, including that derived from the Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster, as well as family inheritances, to finance this new chapter in their lives.

Forest Lodge belongs to The Crown Estate, an entity that has managed Crown assets for centuries. Every year, it gives part of its income to the public treasury, and from there come the doubts about who will pay for Prince William's new home. Even so, this move, it is said, is fully covered by the couple, including the renovation they will undertake to modernize the residence, without help from the public budget.

Prince William pays for his new residence in England

This isn't the first time England has questioned the ostentation of some members of the royal family. King Charles, for example, has been criticized on numerous occasions for his high standard of living. That's why Prince William hasn't been able to escape the suspicions of the English people regarding his new home.

The truth is that the heir has always wanted to distance himself from the image projected by his own father. William represents the modernity of the Crown and the trust that all of England has placed in him as future king.

| Europa Press

The decision to live there aligns with Prince William's vision of keeping a lifestyle closer to the people. He prefers a rural, discreet environment, where luxury coexists with simplicity, and tradition with normality. For this reason, Forest Lodge represents the perfect choice.

The new residence also responds to the idea of giving Windsor prominence as the symbolic center of the British monarchy. Instead of moving to Buckingham, whose renovation would cost much more, Forest Lodge is emerging as the royal family base, more accessible and closer.

Proof of this is that Prince William himself will be the one to pay the rent and all the improvements that need to be made. Therefore, the doubts are solved and it only remains to be seen whether the Prince and Princess of Wales end up fulfilling their promise. Otherwise, all of England will feel disappointed to see how Prince William decides to follow in his father's footsteps.