Statement from the Norwegian royal house about Prince Haakon: 'It's very important'

The Norwegian Royal House has shared breaking news at a very special moment for Prince Haakon. Showcasing his simple and natural style, a single snapshot has been enough to move an entire country.

This year has been especially difficult for Prince Haakon and his wife, Mette-Marit. That's why this message published directly by the Norwegian Royal House carries greater significance.

The Norwegian Royal House shares breaking news about Prince Haakon

The Norwegian Royal House has wanted to distance itself for a moment from the recent controversies that have put Prince Haakon in check. If there is a marriage that has attracted the most debate, it has been that of the heir and his wife. Especially after the scandal involving Marius Borg, the son Mette-Marit had from a previous relationship.

In this regard, the Norwegian Royal House has shared a message related to Prince Haakon with great symbolic weight. Through social media, the institution has published a photo commemorating the 24th wedding anniversary. "24 years and counting," they added, along with two photos of Prince Haakon and his wife.

This is a brief statement that highlights the wedding from more than two decades ago and emphasizes the authenticity of the royal couple. This announcement evokes the story that began in 2001, when Prince Haakon and Mette-Marit were married at Oslo Cathedral. It was a wedding that broke traditions and marked a turning point in the Norwegian Royal House.

The striking thing about this message is that it comes at the most difficult and complicated moment for Prince Haakon and his wife. The accusation hanging over Marius Borg, the son Mette-Marit brought from another relationship, still remains to be clarified.

That event, far from distancing the couple, seems to have brought them even closer. Both the heir to the Crown and his wife have joined forces to successfully overcome this ordeal. That's why this statement from the Norwegian Royal House represents much more than a celebration; it is the confirmation of a united and strong marriage.

Prince Haakon strengthens his position in the Norwegian Royal House

In addition to the statement, the Norwegian Royal House's social media have continued to share images that illustrate the couple's mutual affection. Simple snapshots that convey complicity and a bond that can withstand scandals.

Nevertheless, it is clear to everyone that the Nordic royal family is going through one of its most complicated moments. Gone is that wedding ceremony where a young Prince Haakon promised a renewed and strong institution. Reality has prevailed, and the future of the heir to King Harald and Queen Sonia has been clouded and threatened.

Amid this environment, Prince Haakon is trying to strengthen his position in the Norwegian Royal House. He is doing so through messages that show his unity with his wife and his commitment to the institution. For him, the princess represents more than the future queen of Norway; she is his wife and the person with whom he chose to start a family.

Both are destined to reign, but first they must overcome the controversy caused by Marius. It will not be until January when the 28-year-old faces the 32 charges brought against him by the Prosecutor's Office for assault.

To this must be added the health problems Mette-Marit has been dealing with for years. Just a few months ago, the Norwegian Royal House confirmed the princess's absence from several official events. Despite all these setbacks, the reality is that Prince Haakon and his wife are celebrating 24 years of love.