Prince Harry's inner circle confirms what many suspected about the English crown

In a new episode that stirs the already turbulent waters surrounding Prince Harry, Ailsa Anderson, former press secretary to Queen Elizabeth II for over a decade, has decided to break the traditional silence that prevails in the halls of Buckingham. The former member of Harry's circle has spoken out forcefully about the Duke of Sussex's attitude.

Her statements, reported by The Mail on Sunday, not only shake Harry's public image, but also reveal the growing distrust prevailing within the royal family.

Ailsa Anderson, who in the past kept a cordial relationship with the prince before Meghan Markle's arrival, describes Harry as a "warm, charming, and kind" person. However, in the documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, she doesn't hesitate to warn that King Charles III's youngest son "has lost his way" and must reconsider his role. "Stop being the victim and start being the hero, start writing your own script," she advises him sternly.

Prince Harry is going through a difficult time and can't rely on the British Crown

These words come at a critical moment for Harry, whose year has been marked by the internal crisis at the Sentebale charity organization and the controversy caused by his plans to launch a new charitable initiative in Africa.

Far from softening her stance, Ailsa Anderson insists that "people are tired of hearing how Prince Harry believes the world is against him and how terrible his life is."

One of the most controversial points of her statements is the direct accusation against Harry of publicly exposing private royal matters, such as King Charles III's health status.

The British Crown wouldn't trust Prince Harry

Anderson emphasizes that "trust is essential for the monarch" and warns that both Charles III and Prince William fear that, if they accept Harry back into the inner circle, confidential information could end up leaking to the press.

What makes this testimony a true earthquake is that it comes from someone who was part of Harry's close circle. By speaking frankly, she has broken one of the strictest unwritten rules of the British Crown: loyalty and absolute silence about internal matters.

Her decision to leak what "people really think of Harry" exposes the climate of family tension. Moreover, it fuels the narrative that the Duke of Sussex's return to the heart of the British monarchy is, for now, a remote possibility.