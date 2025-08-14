The exclusive about Infanta Cristina and her father that Casa Real couldn't hide

"Few crowned heads have suffered as many misfortunes as infanta Cristina," with this forceful phrase Héloïse Broseta began the article she dedicated to infanta Cristina. The text was published in the magazine Paris Match. In it, the journalist reviewed the life of lights and shadows of the daughter of the emeritus kings.

Broseta recalled that her birth was a great disappointment for her parents: "She wasn't what her parents desired." Seventeen months after the arrival of infanta Elena, Juan Carlos and Sofía desired a boy. At that time, the restoration of the Spanish monarchy depended on the couple's ability to produce an heir.

| Europa Press

When Juan Carlos I ascended the throne, Cristina occupied the last place in the line of succession. She was behind Felipe and Elena. Even then, she was aware that she was condemned to a royal life without a crown.

Infanta Cristina hasn't had an easy life within the royal household

Felipe VI's accession to the throne in 2014 caused a revolution because the new monarch decided to remove his sister and Iñaki Urdangarin from the royal family. He stripped them of the titles of dukes of Palma and forbade them from attending official events. The distance was clear at his proclamation because Cristina was the great absentee.

| Europa Press

The problems didn't stop there, after 24 years of marriage, the relationship broke down due to the athlete's infidelities. On January 24, 2022, the couple announced their separation. The divorce became official in December 2023.

The breakup plunged Cristina into great sadness, she experienced a radical change in her life. Even today, she is still putting herself back together. She does so thanks to the support of her children, her family, and her friends.

Infanta Cristina seeks refuge in her father during difficult times

Despite the loneliness, she has decided to stay in Geneva. There, she works as an inter-institutional coordinator at the Aga Khan Foundation. However, she frequently travels to Spain to see her son Pablo, her mother, and her sister.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Broseta concluded with a reflection. She pointed out that, despite the misfortunes, Cristina has the unconditional support of Juan Carlos. Father and daughter spend time together in Abu Dhabi and remember their moments of glory.

The royal household hasn't been able to hide the good relationship they have, nor have they been able to stop the exclusive report that the family expert published in the media. What is clear is that, despite having had a difficult life, Cristina doesn't hesitate to lean on her father now, despite the scandals he has been involved in.