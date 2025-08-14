Ian Pelham, former Buckingham Palace employee, reveals Camilla's secret

Turbulent times are coming for the British royal family; this past 2024 has been an especially tough year. They have faced King Charles III's cancer diagnosis as well as Kate Middleton's. All of this has been compounded by Harry and Meghan's departure from the crown, their toughest interviews, and the Duke of Sussex's memoirs.

Now, a new scandal has shaken the monarchy. Camilla, age 78, has taken an unexpected step, and it hasn't been to strengthen the institution or to support any cause of the royal house. This time, the consort has become the protagonist for a very different reason.

Ian Pelham Turner, former photographer of the royal family, has spoken to The Mirror. He has revealed that Camilla has asked Charles III to prevent Prince William from "trying to create problems" within the institution. This is a direct and surprising order.

Pelham has explained that Charles "has great humanity" and that Camilla has softened some of his duties. According to him, the queen believes William might be seeking to generate internal tensions, and that's why she would have asked the monarch to act. The former employee has clarified that he doesn't have conclusive evidence but insists that this is his impression.

He has recalled that his last job for the crown was covering William and Kate's wedding. At that event, the king and queen arrived running to the church.

They didn't greet the 10,000 people who were waiting. "Many were disappointed," he said. For him, it's those small gestures that matter.

He has also argued that Camilla has taught Charles to be more humane. Although she is still criticized by some women over 50 who remember Diana, he believes her role alongside King Charles III has been crucial.

Pelham has stated that Camilla has always sought to bring Charles closer to his children. This view clashes with the supposed order against William. According to him, the king should strengthen his role and not let the prince be seen as the main driving force of the crown.

Camilla's motivation is not clear. William and Kate have worked to rejuvenate the institution and have managed to increase its popularity. However, the queen seems more focused on stopping the heir than on supporting that image.

Ian Pelham has thus revealed Camilla's secret. The order she has given her husband. This is a decision that opens a new chapter in the internal tensions of the British royal family.