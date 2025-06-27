Prince Harry doesn't know what to do anymore: His father's reaction

Prince Harry has made a surprising gesture in recent hours that could mark a turning point in his relationship with his father, King Charles III. According to exclusive information published by the Mail on Sunday, the Duke of Sussex has sent a formal invitation, nearly two years in advance, for Charles III and Prince William to attend the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, one of the most emblematic events he himself founded in 2014.

An invitation seeking to build royal bridges

The timing of the gesture doesn't seem coincidental. Quietly, Harry has scheduled the initial email to adapt to the complex royal agenda, which is planned years in advance. This way, he maximized the chances of a favorable response.

This gesture, described by experts as an "olive branch," goes beyond mere protocol: it represents a concrete attempt at reconciliation after years of distance and disagreements. On a symbolic level, the choice of the Invictus Games gains strength as they return to the United Kingdom for the first time since their inaugural edition, which adds emotional value to the reunion, according to sources close to the Royal Family.

The background of the estrangement

Since Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step away from their royal duties in 2020, the relationship with Charles III and William has been marked by tensions that intensified after the publication of the controversial book Spare and several public statements questioning the institution.

Harry stated in a recent interview with the BBC that he "has forgiven" his father and brother, and that life "is precious," making it clear that he wants to rebuild ties. However, the Royal Household has replied to the legal statement about security with total isolation, refusing to resume contact.

This conciliatory gesture comes at a delicate moment: King Charles III is undergoing cancer treatment, which intensifies the emotional component of the attempt at rapprochement.

Reactions and possible scenarios

For now, Buckingham Palace keeps official silence about the invitation; sources consulted indicate that no response has been received yet. From the royal environment, some indicate that the King has "reservations" due to the breakdown of trust, although Katie Nicholl recalls that he "greatly desires" to restore the relationship with his son and grandchildren, and trusts his capacity for forgiveness.

If Charles or William accept, the meeting in Birmingham in 2027 could represent the first photograph of royal unity since the death of Elizabeth II. A scenario with great symbolic and media significance, especially as it coincides with Queen Camilla's 80th birthday.

A turning point or a strategic act?

Since the lawsuit to have his public security restored in the United Kingdom failed, Harry has intensified his public campaign to show affection toward his family, including photos of his life in California, his children Archie and Lilibet, and hopeful implicit messages for a response from the King. His followers interpret these actions as an emotional attempt for the monarch to "see what he's missing."

However, some experts agree that Harry may be trying to balance his independence with a genuine desire to repair broken ties, aware that the absence of reconciliation would hinder his visits to his country and to his family members.