The most anticipated photos of Pau Cubarsí and his girlfriend's vacation

The young Barça defender, Pau Cubarsí (18), has surprised everyone by sharing never-before-seen images on social media with his current girlfriend during their vacation on the island of Kos. After closing the most decisive season of his life —with the title, his academic debut, and his consolidation in the first team—, Pau has also added the chapter of love to his agenda.

Pau Cubarsí's WAG

The first time both were spotted was in a snapshot at the airport, shared exclusively by El Nacional. In it, the redhead, who is about the same height as the footballer and has a youthful style, appears dressed in jeans, espadrilles, and a wicker basket, in a typical Catalan summer scene. Social media have been filled with reactions: followers who previously suggested she could be his older sister had to correct themselves when it was confirmed that Irene was in Australia.

Pool, yacht, and lots of love

The photographs taken in Kos reveal much more than a tourist date: they show a relaxed couple next to an impressive infinity pool, riding a jet ski on crystal-clear waters, and toasting with two cocktails at night.

Pau tagged the resort that hosted them as “Mitsis Summer Palace,” a top-level hotel on the Greek coast. The coexistence is evident: the young woman appears as the one holding the camera, the one accompanying, and the one resting in the same room, always with Pau by her side.

At XCatalunya.cat, we already reported that the trip was first known through Catalunya Ràdio, on the program “Que no surti d’aquí,” where a listener mentioned having seen Pau dining with the one they described as his “special friend.”

Meanwhile, TikToker Javi Hoyos published a short video from Calella de Palafrugell, where the couple could be seen walking with obvious complicity.

Best moment of his personal and professional life

This summer marks a turning point for the young center-back. Throughout the 2024-25 season, he has played 54 matches with the first team and made his debut with the Spanish national team. In addition, he finished his PAU to enter university, aspiring to study business administration, and then decided to take a romantic break to disconnect and recharge right before the new school year elnacional.cat.