Greta Fernández impresses as she talks about her father's addiction

Actress Greta Fernández has surprised the public with an emotional statement about her father’s addiction, veteran actor Eduard Fernández. During her appearance on the podcast La Turra de 3Cat, her confession has stirred compassion and admiration for the way both of them faced a very difficult period in their family history.

the story that wasn't seen on screen

Greta began the episode by explaining that the conversation about her father’s addiction started shortly after the Goya Awards, where she herself presented him with the award for Best Actor for his role in Marco.

That magical moment in cinema contrasted with the confession Eduard made the next day on national television, a testimony that deeply affected his daughter. The actress acknowledged that the interview was "emotional" and wasn't easy to process.

| ACN

She confessed that both she and her father talked about it, and that he asked her permission several times before sharing it with Jordi Évole. Although she felt vulnerable, she understood that she would appreciate that honesty later on.

the harshness of Eduard's testimony

On Lo de Évole, Eduard Fernández bravely recounted how he started drinking alcohol from noon, sometimes in combination with cocaine, as a way to relieve his anxiety and anguish. He stated that addiction "is very shameful" and described the process as a constant lie to oneself and to others. It was his current partner, actress Ainhoa Aldanondo, who encouraged him to seek help, and after several months in a detox center, he began his recovery.

That account marked a turning point not only in his life, but also in his family’s. Eduard himself commented that revealing it "stings," since the process of telling such an intimate truth to his loved ones, especially to Greta, wasn't easy.

| ACN

the impact on Greta and the rebuilding of the father-daughter bond

Greta became emotional as she recalled that day on the podcast: "This interview was the day after the Goya Awards... it wasn't easy." She admitted to having been angry, feeling alone as an only child in the midst of that emotional outpouring. She also remembered how her parents went through separation after 25 years of marriage, which added more emotional tension to her adolescence.

On the red carpet at the premiere of Su Majestad, she also spoke about the subject. She emphasized that she admired her father for his awareness and determination to speak publicly about what he experienced.

Greta’s mother, writer Esmeralda Berbel, also spoke publicly about her ex-husband’s addictions. She acknowledged that she experienced it with great pain, although she assured that Eduard had an even harder time.

| Instagram

In an interview, she confessed that her daughter was a "miracle" after several attempts at pregnancy. In addition, Greta showed her artistic vocation from birth.

a story of overcoming and unity

Eduard’s testimony and Greta’s reaction form a powerful story about how to face family traumas with transparency and love. Greta not only showed support for her father, she also told a story that brings visibility to addictions as a disease that can be overcome with support.