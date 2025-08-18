Shocking: British press reveals Michael Schumacher's true condition

Michael Schumacher once again becomes the center of attention, following James Vowles's controversial opinion about his professional career. A British media outlet has just raised all the alarms by revealing what the true condition of the former German driver is.

Just a few days ago, James Vowles, former Mercedes strategist and current team principal at Williams, reignited the eternal debate about two of the most iconic Formula 1 drivers. After having worked with both, he didn't hesitate to state that Lewis Hamilton was a better driver than Schumacher.

| Instagram, @michaelschumacher

"Behind the scenes, he was completely different from what was seen on camera. Michael knew how to get the most out of himself and every team member. He had a genuine interest in people, he knew every worker, and he didn't do it for an advantage, but because he truly cared," he said in an interview for High Performance Podcast.

However, that conversation took a radical turn when he pointed out that, based on his own judgment and personal experience, "Michael Schumacher wasn't the best driver in the car; Lewis Hamilton was."

Now, with these statements resonating strongly, British journalist Felix Gorner has revealed in the Daily Mail what Michael Schumacher's health condition is. He has this information thanks to the close relationship he keeps with the former Formula 1 driver and his family.

A journalist close to Michael Schumacher reveals his health condition

Michael Schumacher's life has been shrouded in absolute secrecy since the skiing accident he suffered twelve years ago. So much so that, during all this time, the family has chosen to handle this situation with total discretion.

However, although the former driver's health condition remains a mystery, his inner circle is finding it very difficult to keep this secret indefinitely.

| Instagram, @michaelschumacher

In fact, on some occasions there have been leaks or even blackmail attempts with images of the German in his daily life. A series of circumstances that Michael Schumacher's family has managed to avoid.

Nevertheless, what is known is that the former driver requires complete and constant care. Felix Gorner has also confirmed this in statements to the Daily Mail.

| YouTube, @hsfresenius

"It's very sad," said this RTL journalist and close friend of the Schumacher family. This way, he has exposed the difficult situation the seven-time champion and all his inner circle are going through.

Meanwhile, he has sadly confirmed what many already suspected: "Michael Schumacher needs constant care and is completely dependent on his caregivers."

According to Felix Gorner, this deterioration is mainly reflected in his ability to move, although it's not the only area affected: "He can no longer express himself verbally." This detail, in part, would explain the family's decision to keep his condition secret.

In addition, the journalist hasn't hesitated to give his opinion on the stance Michael Schumacher's family has taken in the face of this difficult ordeal. He has even shown them his full support: "Currently, there are a maximum of 20 people who can approach Michael. In my opinion, it's the right strategy."

The journalist has insisted that this is the only viable way to face a case with such media impact. "The family is acting in Michael's best interest. They have always strictly protected his privacy, and that hasn't changed," he concluded.