Prince George under scrutiny: The rumor about his brother, Prince Louis, is true

Prince George has returned to the media spotlight due to an unexpected comparison with his brother, Prince Louis. The rumor that had been circulating for months about the different attitudes of the two brothers has become evident in their behavior during official events. Although both are part of the monarchy's future, the public perception they generate is, as has been revealed, very different.

For some time now, in the United Kingdom, it has been said that Louis has won over the people in a special way. His spontaneous behavior, natural charm, and constant smile have stood out in sharp contrast to George's more restrained and formal demeanor. This difference has been noticed not only at public events but also in the daily lives of the young Windsors, according to sources close to the family.

Young Louis has been considered the most charismatic and fun of the three siblings. The youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales has shown a more uninhibited personality, which has given him a direct connection with the British people. Meanwhile, George has had to take on a much more serious role aligned with protocol from a very young age, due to his role as direct heir to the throne.

Opposite personalities in the royal family: Louis and George under the public eye

This difference in character hasn't gone unnoticed by the British, who have shown a clear preference for Louis on social media and in the press. They have celebrated his approachable attitude, even when he has been involved in small mischiefs at official events, such as during the Trooping the Colour, where his spontaneous gestures have gone viral. In contrast, George has been observed with a more critical eye, due to the pressure that comes with his position within the royal family.

The future heir to the throne has had to learn from a very young age to control his expressions, follow the rules of etiquette, and represent the institution with seriousness. Louis, on the other hand, has enjoyed greater freedom since he doesn't have that direct responsibility, which has allowed him to express himself naturally. This has created a very different public image between the two brothers, which has further fueled rumors about their relationship and their roles within the family.

Louis's spontaneity versus George's protocol

Despite this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tried to keep things normal in raising their children, without making marked distinctions between them. However, the weight of the title and the high public expectations have fallen more heavily on Prince George, who has been prepared to reign since he was a child. Meanwhile, Louis has continued to be the "rebel prince," a label the people have embraced with affection.

On his seventh birthday, celebrated this April 23, Louis once again captured the United Kingdom's attention. His physical development has been commented on, but it is his cheerful and genuine personality that has attracted the most attention. Meanwhile, his brother, at twelve years old, continues along the demanding path that will one day lead him to be king, always under the watchful eye of royal protocol.