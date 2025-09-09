The touching gesture Prince Harry has made during his first hours in England

From the moment Prince Harry landed in England, he has experienced a whirlwind of emotions. Although this is his second trip to the United Kingdom this year, his first hours have been emotional. Proof of this is the first thing he did shortly after landing, something deeply symbolic and moving.

His first hours in the United Kingdom have caused great anticipation, and now all eyes are fixed on his next move. This is especially true after he showed the deep affection he feels for his family.

| Europa Press

This is how Prince Harry spent his first hours in England

Prince Harry has recently landed in England, and his arrival marks a significant moment. The Duke of Sussex has returned to the country where he was born, and it is inevitable to think that family reconciliation is closer than ever.

As soon as he set foot in England, Prince Harry was very clear about what his first stop would be. The first thing Meghan's husband did in his first hours in the country was visit his grandmother's grave. Without wasting any time, he went straight to the heart of family remembrance and discreetly made his way to Windsor Castle.

| Europa Press

Once there, he stood in front of Queen Elizabeth II's grave and placed a wreath in her memory. This was his first action just moments after returning to England, born from a sincere and nostalgic feeling.

That tribute, which took place in the historic St. George's Chapel, marked the beginning of his stay. This gesture highlights his personal attachment and how emotional it is for him to return to what was once his home. As soon as he arrived on British soil, his first gesture was to pay tribute to his royal roots.

In this return to England, the choice to begin with such a personal visit shows that his first hours were not just a protocol formality. This is especially true considering that his return to England was planned to coincide with the third anniversary of his grandmother's death. This gives his presence at Windsor Castle even greater significance.

Prince Harry's agenda in England

After that intimate moment, Prince Harry's agenda continued with the WellChild Awards gala in London. This is a charity event he has led for years and for which he has traveled with renewed commitment and sensitivity.

His visit will last for four days, and he is expected to attend numerous charity events. The organizations he supports in England are important, and he keeps his responsibility to each of them.

"Everything changes when you have children," he stated upon his arrival, making it clear how his perspective on life and the world has changed. Prince Harry showed his most humorous side at the WellChild Awards, which serve children with serious illnesses.

At all times, the Duke of Sussex showed his most sincere smile as clear proof of how happy he was to return to England. He has been away from home for a long time, and finally, he has been able to return with renewed intentions.

| Europa Press

Many now suggest that Prince Harry could use his stay in the country to get closer to his father. This summer, there was talk of a rapprochement between both parties that could materialize in the coming days.

For now, Harry is focused on his charitable agenda and has set the foundation for his return to England. By paying tribute to his grandmother, he shows the constant remembrance of his family and everything they represent to him. Perhaps this has convinced King Charles III that his son comes in peace and that his wishes for reconciliation are sincere.