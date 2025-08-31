Queen Letizia's firm decision regarding Infanta Sofía: there's no turning back now

Queen Letizia always prioritizes her role as a mother. Clear proof of this is that she has now made a firm decision regarding one of her daughters, specifically Infanta Sofía. This is a stance that can't be reversed.

The wife of King Felipe, as her daughter prepares to leave for Portugal to begin her university studies, has decided to take a firm step in this regard. This has been made clear through the Royal Household's website.

| Europapress

Queen Letizia decides to prioritize Infanta Sofía above all else

Infanta Sofía is preparing to leave Spain in a matter of days and begin her studies at Forward College. This is a private institution based in Lisbon that is part of a comprehensive international program.

She will begin her degree in political science and international relations. This is a program designed to provide students with a global perspective and takes place in three European capitals. In light of this new stage, Queen Letizia has made a very clear decision: to dedicate these days entirely to her youngest daughter.

The Royal Household has published the week's schedule, and there are no official events listed for the consort. Meanwhile, King Felipe VI does keep commitments such as the opening of the judicial year or a military audience. That absence of the sovereign from public events means only one thing: she is focused on Sofía.

This decision is not a coincidence. With Leonor already starting her training tomorrow at the Air Academy in Murcia, she has considered that the priority is to accompany her youngest daughter. Yes, to give her advice, help her organize her move, and above all, to be present for such an important step.

| Casa Real

The move to Lisbon is no small matter. There, she will face new responsibilities, a different pace of life, and an international academic environment that will shape her future. Queen Letizia, aware of this, has decided to do everything in her power to make the transition as smooth as possible.

This firmness in her decision to put her daughter before the Crown's commitments shows, once again, how the queen understands motherhood. For her, titles and institutional duties are important, but her role as a mother comes above all else.

The new future of Infanta Sofía and Queen Letizia's involvement

Forward College, where Infanta Sofía will study, is a young university with an innovative concept. It offers small groups, personalized tutoring, and an academic plan that combines intellectual training with the practical and emotional development of its students.

She will complete her first year in Lisbon, where the campus is located in the heart of the Chiado neighborhood, a vibrant and cosmopolitan place. In the following years, she will complete her program in Paris and Berlin, which will allow her to experience firsthand life in three major European capitals. This education contrasts with Leonor's, who has followed the path of military training in Spain, marking two very different trajectories within the royal family.

Letizia has been very involved in the entire university selection process. Now she is especially alert to her youngest daughter in these days before her departure. For the queen, those shared hours are now much more valuable than any other official obligation.

| Europa Press

This decision by Felipe's wife regarding Infanta Sofía, to focus on her and accompany her as she embarks on university life, shows her way of understanding motherhood. There is no turning back, because the family bond, in her case, will always come before any royal protocol.