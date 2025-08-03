Pilar Eyre's clapback to Letizia Ortiz: 'It saddened me...'

The arrival of the Royal Family in Catalonia is always scrutinized. Every gesture, every word, and of course, every outfit becomes the subject of a meticulous analysis that goes beyond a simple society chronicle. On top of all this, there are the usual protests from separatist groups such as ANC (Assemblea Nacional Catalana).

During their latest visit to Barcelona to preside over the Princess of Girona Awards, an event already loaded with symbolism, the image projected by the King and Queen and their daughters left no one indifferent. Far from the color and freshness that are desired on a July night by the Mediterranean, the scene seemed taken from another season, another context, and questions quickly arose.

The stylistic decision caused an immediate murmur, but it was one of the most respected and experienced voices in celebrity journalism, Pilar Eyre, who put words to that widespread feeling of strangeness.

| Youtube: al aire de Pilar Eyre

An outfit that breaks with summer tradition

The gala, held at the iconic Liceu in Barcelona, featured a color palette unusual for the occasion. King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, and Princess Leonor chose strict black, while Infanta Sofía wore a dark shade that barely deviated from the general tone.

The image, solemn and severe, strongly contrasted with the high temperatures in the Catalan capital, which exceeded 86 °F (30 °C).

This choice did not go unnoticed by anyone, especially by those who closely follow Queen Letizia's wardrobe, known for her ability to adapt her outfits to every occasion. Seeing her so warmly dressed in the middle of summer, when in winter she doesn't hesitate to show bare arms, was the first sign that perhaps nothing was accidental. The family portrait, united on stage, resembled more a mourning event than a celebration of the young talent represented by the awards.

Borbones de Catalunya

Pilar Eyre's sharp pen: "Why in mourning?"

The question was posed bluntly by columnist Pilar Eyre in her column in Lecturas magazine, turning a fashion observation into a deep political analysis. "Why in mourning?" she asked directly. For Eyre, the choice of black was not a mere coincidence, but a deliberate message, a declaration of intent in a territory with which the Crown keeps a complex and distant relationship.

"I was saddened by the choice of black for young girls when fashion, summer, and magazines are full of light, color, and a joyful festive atmosphere," wrote the journalist, focusing on Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía. In her analysis, Eyre wonders if that sobriety is not a reflection that the Royal Family considers that "the atmosphere is not so festive" in Catalonia.

True to her maxim that the Queen "never does anything by chance," the writer's conclusion is blunt: the style is a message of distance, a way to communicate that the wounds of the procés remain open.

| @CasaReal, Instagram, XCatalunya, @Pilareyreoficial

Shocking contrast to other times, when Juan Carlos I reigned

To reinforce her argument, Eyre contrasts this image with that of the previous generation of the Royal Family. She recalls a time when Queen Sofía shopped at the department stores on Diagonal, Infanta Cristina used the subway, and the now Emeritus strolled through the city with a naturalness that is unthinkable today. Anecdotes that paint a much closer and more relaxed relationship with Barcelona, which, according to the journalist, has been completely lost.