Royal House gives information about Felipe VI that confirms what was suspected

The Royal Household has used their social media to share news about Felipe VI that confirms what had been discussed in recent times. It was a simple announcement, but full of meaning. It sheds light on an issue that had fueled speculation on more than one occasion.

A few hours ago, he presented the trophies to the winners of the Copa del Rey de Vela at the Royal Palace of Almudaina. This official event, beyond its protocolary nature, has served to reveal a reality that had been suspected for some time. Neither Queen Letizia nor his daughters share the monarch's passion for this sport, so they didn't accompany him.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

Royal household gives the latest update on Felipe VI in Palma and confirms suspicions

The Royal Household has released images showing Felipe VI smiling and relaxed. All the while, he is presenting the awards to the winners of the Copa del Rey Mapfre de Vela. This is a special event for the monarch, who doesn't hide his enthusiasm for this sport.

However, the news wasn't just the trophy presentation, but also the absence of Letizia, Princess Leonor, and Infanta Sofía. In this edition, none of them accompanied the head of state, which has confirmed what was already suspected: sailing isn't a shared hobby in the family. However, the heiress was at the dock in the morning, greeting the participants as a distinguished representative of the Crown.

| Europa Press

This fact, although it may seem anecdotal, reflects a pattern that repeats every summer in Palma. Felipe VI takes advantage of these days to enjoy his great passion, while his wife and daughters prefer other plans. The Royal Household wanted to show this situation naturally, making it clear that the monarch lives this part of his vacation intensely.

An event marked by Felipe VI's closeness

The event at the Palace of Almudaina was one of the highlights of the Copa del Rey de Vela. Felipe VI, impeccably dressed and less formal than usual, appeared relaxed and very approachable with all the awardees. The Royal Household has highlighted on their social media the monarch's natural and friendly attitude, as he greeted those present with gestures of complicity.

It isn't a coincidence that the institution wanted to share these images on social media. They are a way to reinforce the king's accessible image, who lives the sporting traditions of our country with passion. At the same time, they serve to confirm that, in this area, he prefers to enjoy alone, without the company of his wife and daughters.

This is a difference in hobbies within the Royal Family that, far from being hidden, is presented with complete normality. The Royal Household wanted to show it this way, using their official channels.

| @CasaReal, Instagram

Felipe VI, the absolute protagonist of the regattas in Palma

During these days, Felipe VI has thoroughly enjoyed his stay in Palma. He has actively participated in the regattas aboard the Aifos. In addition, he has had time to attend other social events, such as the concert by musician Jaime Anglada, where he also appeared approachable and relaxed.

The award ceremony of the Copa del Rey Mapfre de Vela was the culmination of some intense days for him. These days have allowed him to reunite with friends, return to Mallorca, and enjoy one of his sporting passions.

Therefore, the information shared by the Royal Household confirms what had been suspected for years. Felipe VI lives his passion for sailing intensely, although alone, while his family respects and supports his hobby from a distance. This gesture has been interpreted as a sign of normality and transparency in the life of the Royal Family of Spain.