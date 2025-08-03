A murmur of expectation runs through the halls of Buckingham and the newsrooms of the British press. This isn't about a new scandal, but rather a deeply significant decision that will define the future of the Crown. The protagonist is young Prince George, but the architect of his destiny has been his mother, Kate Middleton.

The choice of educational institution for the heir to the throne has marked a true turning point, an internal debate within the Wales family that has kept royal observers on edge. Although the decision may seem predictable, it comes after a long deliberation that reveals the tensions between dynastic duty and the desire for a more normal life.

Kensington Palace keeps a sepulchral silence, as is customary in private royal matters. However, the British press, citing sources close to the family, has confirmed what many suspected: Prince George will follow in his father and grandfather's footsteps. The balance has ultimately tipped toward the most deeply rooted tradition, a choice that hasn't been free from internal controversy and that has highlighted the remarkable influence of the Princess of Wales.

| XCatalunya, The Royal Family Web.

Tradition prevails: George will go to Eton

According to outlets like People and the Mail on Sunday, Prince George will begin his studies at the prestigious Eton College at age 13. This institution, founded in 1440 by King Henry VI, is more than just a boarding school; it's the cradle of prime ministers, world leaders, and, crucially, British royalty. Prince William and Prince Harry were educated within its historic walls, making this step an almost inescapable rite of passage for a future monarch.

The choice of Eton, just minutes from his family's residence at Adelaide Cottage, ensures family closeness, but also immerses the young prince in an exclusively male and elite environment.

For the monarchy, the decision reinforces a message of continuity and stability. Sources close to the family say that King Charles III has received the news with great satisfaction, seeing in his grandson the reflection of a legacy that endures. Nevertheless, it shouldn't be forgotten that the current King of England had a very difficult time during his stay at Eton because he was a victim of bullying. Such practices were widespread, and the boarding school issued an apology in 2024.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

The Eton machinery is already in motion to welcome its most illustrious student, preparing an environment that, while demanding, is accustomed to protecting the privacy of royalty.

Kate's debate: Marlborough as a modern alternative

What makes this decision so significant isn't the final outcome, but the path that led to it. Kate Middleton, as the British press has explained, fought an internal battle and, possibly, with her husband.

The Princess of Wales had hoped her son could have an educational experience similar to hers at Marlborough College, a coeducational boarding school known for its more liberal and modern approach. In the end, she wasn't able to break protocol. A change that part of public opinion did desire.

| XCatalunya, Príncipe y Princesa de Gales

Kate thrived at Marlborough, an environment that contrasted with her difficult previous experience at an all-girls school, and she wanted her son to have a less "stifling" and elitist atmosphere.

This dilemma perfectly represents the duality of the Wales family: on one hand, their duty to preserve an ancient institution; on the other, their efforts to modernize it and make it more approachable. The possibility that all three siblings, George, Charlotte, and Louis, could attend a coeducational school like Marlborough together.

According to experts, this was an option Kate valued greatly. Not only for family unity, but also to lighten the security burden of protecting the princes in different locations. However, the weight of nearly 600 years of history and the destiny of a future king have been decisive factors.

This step will mark the first academic separation of the siblings, a bittersweet moment for a family that has shown great unity at all times. While George prepares for the rigor of Eton, his siblings will continue at the more relaxed Lambrook School.