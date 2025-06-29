Pilar Eyre was right: this is how she predicted something that leaves the Bourbons shaken

An image can spark an entire commotion. That's exactly what happened with the photograph of Iñaki Urdangarin reviewing documents outdoors, taken alongside his current partner, Ainhoa Armentia. What some interpret as simple work papers, others consider proof of the existence of his desired memoirs, pointed out by Pilar Eyre as a publication that "will leave the Bourbons shaking."

what can really be seen in the photo

In the snapshot, distributed by Lecturas and widely discussed, Urdangarin appears seated in a beach chair. He is highlighting printed texts with markers next to Ainhoa.

For Eyre, the detail of the yellow and orange markers confirms that this is a manuscript in the editing phase, not just simple notes. Therefore, she claims that the memoirs are real and will be released in January 2026. They will possibly include revelations about his time in prison, his marriage to Infanta Cristina, and a clear distancing from the Crown.

However, Urdangarin's inner circle has strongly rejected this version. Close sources indicate that there are no memoirs in preparation. This clash of versions opens a rift in the official narrative and increases media anticipation.

the royal household and family drama

The possible memoirs pose a direct threat to the Royal Household's narrative. A work "without servitude to Zarzuela" would imply an inside look at family dynamics, especially regarding his tense relationship with Juan Carlos I. Pilar Eyre has emphasized that Urdangarin feels "deeply hurt" and believes the emeritus king "sacrificed him," an expression that has already raised concern in circles close to the royal environment.

Meanwhile, Pablo Urdangarin, son of the former duke, has been an unexpectedly moderate voice in this matter. He has confessed to Europa Press that "he hopes people see him for who he is" and has defended his father's desire to have a second chance after the conviction. That public defense could serve as a shield against the coming media avalanche.

why now?

A few months after beginning to stabilize his life in Vitoria, Urdangarin continues to shape his professional activity, focused on coaching. Pilar Eyre describes his new role as the owner of "a small company with a limited client portfolio, not seeking greatness, but to help others." That normality contrasts with the tension suggested by his possible memoirs.

The beach photograph emerges at a moment of transition: the return to a more private life, without the media or institutional pressure of the Crown, but with the shadow of a book that, if it really gets published, could alter the narrative so far.

Pilar Eyre, firm in her prediction, keeps that the manuscript already exists and is being polished for January 2026. If this is confirmed, the impact would be undeniable. But if his inner circle manages to neutralize the wave, the expectation will eventually dissipate.