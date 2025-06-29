Pilarin Bayés like you've never seen her before: the viral images

In these early days of summer, beloved Catalan illustrator Pilarín Bayés has starred in a moment that has delighted her followers. Far from her usual routines, the renowned artist has now surprised everyone by singing a French classic while holding a cup of coffee and displaying a relaxed attitude, far from her usual professional hustle.

Pilarín's most unexpected scene

The video, recorded in what appears to be a vacation setting, shows Pilarín sitting in front of a table full of food. Wearing a straw hat and a patterned dress, she starts humming "La vie en rose" in French while, in the background, birds flutter and the famous song plays.

Moments later, a camper appears, suggesting an impromptu getaway. The clip has been shared on Camper's Instagram profile and reposted by the Catalunya Van account, accumulating thousands of views and enthusiastic comments.

The relaxed side of a tireless creative

Beyond the musical gag, what is striking is seeing the more laid-back Pilarín. In recent weeks, she has attended the opening of several murals and has given interviews, where she confesses with laughter that her role as a grandmother "wasn't very efficient" due to her absent-mindedness in the kitchen or her tendency to get easily distracted.

Despite this, the contrast between her professional energy and this intimate, lighthearted moment has caught the attention of many. Both social media users and journalists have praised her for that "unexpected versatility" and for showing herself without filters. Pilarín's authenticity, even singing in another language, reinforces her image as a warm and approachable figure in Catalan culture.

A nod to summer and Pilarín's legacy

The clip was first shared by Camper's official account, suggesting an advertising collaboration. However, the spontaneous tone of the video makes it difficult to dismiss it as simply a covert ad.

Pilarín Bayés seems to have embraced this new channel to get even closer to her audience, showing that her life is not just about art, but also about simple moments that delight. Now that summer is approaching, the video conveys a sense of active rest: a good coffee, nature, good company, and music in French.

For Bayés, whose creative legacy is already in the books and on the walls of Catalunya, this content expands her narrative. It reminds us that, beyond her prolific career, there is also a curious person, eager to live and to surprise.