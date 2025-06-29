The touching story of Luis Merlo's blind dog

The first thing that stands out in this story is how actor Luis Merlo found in his dogs—all adopted—a source of companionship and tenderness. Among them, a blind greyhound from birth stands out and has sparked an unexpected emotional reaction both on social media and in specialized media.

The greyhound arrived at Merlo's home adopted and with an obvious visual disability. However, the urge to help her came to him spontaneously and without planning. According to the actor, one day he saw her lean on his other dog, a mastiff, to orient herself and move more safely around the garden. It was as if the mastiff improvised as a "guide dog," accompanying her every step.

That gesture, recounted in a recent interview, reveals a deep animal bond. Merlo explained that the dog runs and plays with her, despite not being able to see, thanks to that support. The moment surprised the actor: "Suddenly, I saw that my blind greyhound was leaning on the mastiff so she could run around the garden: she was acting as her guide."

The story spread quickly on social media, mainly on X, where different animal-loving communities shared the story and expressed solidarity. Although many praised the mastiff's gesture, several recalled similar cases of animals caring for disabled companions, showing empathy and innate social behavior.

On Facebook, media outlets such as La Vanguardia published a post about this chapter in Merlo's life, highlighting how all his dogs have been adopted and form a united family. Meanwhile, specialized accounts have described it as a moving example of fraternity between species.

The interaction between the blind dog and the mastiff is not anecdotal: canine ethology describes helping and guiding behaviors within the group. Dogs learn to identify signals in their companions and respond with actions that favor the pack's survival.

According to experts, when a dog with a disability lives in a stable and supportive environment, it is common for another member to become a guide or support. This happens due to social empathy, emotional bond, and also chemical—even hormonal bonds derived from physical contact.

This case fits behaviors comparable to those observed in elite canine assistance services, although in this case without training. It is simply an emotional bond between dogs arising from living together.

Luis Merlo, 58 years old, has been emphatic in explaining how much his pets value his daily presence and care. In interviews, he has stressed that he "is at the service of his dogs," reinforcing his image as a committed animal lover.

In addition, his testimony brings visibility to the rescue and adoption of vulnerable dogs. By sharing this story, he encourages others to value second chances for pets with special needs.