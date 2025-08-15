Pablo Urdangarin (24) stops hiding information about Iñaki Urdangarin

Pablo Urdangarin has once again captured media attention, but this time it hasn't been in Spain, but in France. The young handball player, just 24 years old, has given an interview that's making headlines, and not precisely because of his sporting achievements. What he shared about his family, especially about Iñaki Urdangarin, has caused expectation in the international press.

The nephew of the kings Felipe and Letizia, who until now had kept a low profile, has decided to open up more than ever. Without getting into controversies, he has hinted at intimate aspects that he hadn't shared publicly until now. He has done so with the calmness of someone who knows his words will be closely scrutinized.

| Europa Press

A rising career in handball

Since he was a child, Pablo has been linked to sports, following in the footsteps of his father, Iñaki Urdangarin, one of the most memorable names in the history of Spanish handball. He currently plays for BM Granollers, a team with which he has established himself as one of the young prospects in the league. His ambition is clear: to wear the Spanish national team jersey, just as his father did.

In the interview given to the EFE agency, the young athlete acknowledged that his passion for handball comes from his family. However, he insists that his career seeks its own identity, without depending on his last name. "I want to progress as a player and see how far I can go," he explained.

His family environment has played a key role in his development. Infanta Cristina, whom he describes as his "biggest admirer," often attends his matches. It's not unusual to see her in the stands, often accompanied by Johanna Zott, Pablo's partner since 2022.

| Europa Press

The young man breaks his usual discretion and speaks openly about his father

In the conversation, Pablo has broken with the caution he had always shown when talking about Iñaki Urdangarin. He acknowledges that comparisons with Iñaki have been present since the beginning, but now he sees them as motivation rather than pressure. "It's been a while since I stopped seeing it as a burden; I feel it as constant support," he confessed.

About his relationship with Iñaki, he states that he still receives advice before every match, although the most valuable help is mental. "I always call him before I play. He helped me much more mentally than in handball itself," he recalled.

The father-son bond is also reflected in a symbolic detail: Pablo plays with the number 77. A nod to the legendary number 7 that Iñaki wore during his professional career. For him, this gesture is a tribute and, at the same time, a personal good luck charm.

Iñaki: the shadow and legacy of the past

Iñaki Urdangarin remains an undisputed reference in Spanish handball, despite the controversies in his personal life. For fourteen seasons he wore the FC Barcelona jersey, with which he won six European Cups and ten Asobal Leagues. With the Spanish national team, he earned two bronze medals at the Olympic Games and another at the European Championship.

This sporting record is part of the weight that Pablo has learned to handle. "I understand why they compare me, but I want to be valued for my work," he stated on another occasion. This stance reflects his determination to build his own path.

His story proves that, beyond family fame, perseverance and effort are still the driving forces that guide his career. In France, where his interview has resonated, people are already starting to talk about him as more than "the son of." Time will tell if he manages to write his name with the same strength as Iñaki Urdangarin did in the history of handball.