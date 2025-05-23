The opinion of Melody's entourage is leaked: 'She has been...'

Melody's participation in Eurovision 2025, representing Spain with her song "Esa Diva," has caused a wave of comments and speculations. Although her performance was applauded by many, the final result and the circumstances surrounding her preparation have left the artist at the center of an unexpected controversy.

A poor 24th position

Melody, known for her powerful voice and stage presence, entered Eurovision with high expectations. However, her 24th place ranking surprised many, considering the quality of her performance. Beyond the result, what has captured attention is the dissatisfaction expressed by the singer and her entourage regarding the festival's organization.

According to statements from people close to Melody, the artist felt "scrutinized" during the preparation process for Eurovision. Key decisions, such as the choice of dancers and the final version of her song, were imposed on her without considering her preferences. This excessive control reportedly caused a sense of frustration and regret in her for having participated in the contest.

| TVE, XCatalunya

After the festival, Melody canceled her commitments with RTVE and chose to return to her home in Málaga to be with her son, thus avoiding immediate media attention. Although she later appeared on the program "Vamos a ver," where she assured that she would speak about her experience later, her initial silence fueled speculations about her state of mind and the reasons behind her discontent.

Reactions from other artists

Melody's situation has caused various reactions in the artistic and media fields. Figures like Chanel and Blanca Paloma, previous representatives of Spain in Eurovision, have expressed their support for the singer, highlighting the pressure of participating in such a significant event and the importance of valuing effort beyond the results.

On the other hand, presenter Jorge Javier Vázquez, in his weekly column, acknowledged Melody's talent but advised her to moderate her attitude to avoid falling into a caricatured image. He emphasized that the responsibility now lies with the music industry to offer her projects that match her artistic capacity.

| YouTube

From RTVE, the response has been more cautious. Although no detailed official statements have been issued, it is expected that in the next press conference, which Melody has announced for the coming days, the tensions will be addressed and the events that led to the current situation will be clarified.

Criticism of Eurovision

The controversy has also reignited the debate about the management of Eurovision candidacies and the role of national broadcasters in preparing artists. Many are questioning whether it is necessary to review the processes to ensure that representatives have greater autonomy and feel supported rather than controlled.

Amid this media storm, Melody emerges as a committed artist who, despite adversities, has demonstrated professionalism and passion for her work. Her experience in Eurovision 2025 could serve as a turning point for future participations and for reflecting on how talent is managed in events of this magnitude.

As more statements and possible changes in the industry are expected, it remains to be seen how Melody's career will evolve after this episode and what lessons will be learned from her experience at the festival.