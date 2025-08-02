it's official: Pablo Urdangarin reappears and takes the step Infanta Cristina feared most

The public reappearance of Pablo Urdangarin is now official. He has done so on the occasion of his return to training with the handball team he plays for, Granollers. By doing so, he has taken a step that Infanta Cristina had been fearing.

Specifically, what the young man has done is talk about his family and once again put himself in the spotlight for that reason. This is something his mother doesn't like, since she wants him to focus on his sports career and not be in the news for reasons unrelated to it. But he couldn't avoid it; Pablo has made reference to his parents.

| Europa Press

Pablo Urdangarin returns to the media spotlight and does what Infanta Cristina didn't want

Infanta Cristina has always wanted Pablo Urdangarin to keep his notoriety exclusively on his sports career. She believes he should establish himself as a handball player and not be in the news for family or personal matters. However, he has made it clear that, although he tries, he can't always avoid questions about the Borbón-Urdangarin clan.

He has started the preseason with Granollers after a campaign in which he was one of the best in Liga ASOBAL. This return hasn't gone unnoticed by journalists, who haven't hesitated to question him about his private life, as well as his sports future.

When asked about how he faces summer vacation, Pablo Urdangarin answered very naturally: "Rest, with family and also a bit of training." A simple phrase, but one that was enough to open the door to more intimate questions related to his parents.

From there, the questions focused on Iñaki Urdangarin, his father, who was one of the most decorated handball players. Thus, he was asked whether he follows his father's advice. His answer was as sincere as it was forceful: "Yes, always."

"He's there, always by my side, at every training, at every match. He helps me a lot."

| Instagram, @BMGranollers

This kind of statement is what worries Infanta Cristina. The daughter of the emeritus king has always been very protective of her children and knows firsthand how media exposure can affect personal and professional life. She wants her son to keep a low profile and for headlines about him to focus exclusively on his progress as an athlete.

However, the player, true to his affable and approachable character, hasn't avoided any question. Even when he was asked if he felt pressure because of his father's impressive record, he answered calmly: "No. That left me a long time ago, now I see it more as help than anything else."

Pablo Urdangarin also has words about Infanta Cristina

Pablo Urdangarin, in his meeting with the press, also didn't hesitate to talk about his mother. Regarding Infanta Cristina's role in his sports life, he was equally sincere: "She's there too."

"What happens is that my father, having played handball, understands everything from the same perspective as I do. My mother also helps me outside of sports matters."

Laughing, he acknowledged the obvious: that Felipe VI's sister is his greatest supporter. Laughing, he said: "Yes, she always comes to see her son."

| Europa Press

The return to training for the young man isn't just sports news. For him, it represents the continuation of his dream as a professional player.

For his mother, however, it's a new media challenge. Every public appearance and every statement becomes a balancing act between the career he wants to build and the discretion she tries to keep.

In any case, the young man's charisma and naturalness are once again his best calling card. At 23 years old, he has shown that he knows how to handle pressure and that he's able to respond with maturity to the most challenging questions. Despite Infanta Cristina's fears, it's clear that he's ready to take on his role both on the court and in the spotlight.

The truth is that, after a season in which he has excelled and contributed to his team's success, all eyes are on how his career will develop. Inevitably, every step he takes off the court will continue to generate headlines, no matter how much his mother wishes otherwise.