It's official: Infanta Elena receives a message from Froilán that confirms her suspicions

Infanta Elena has received news in recent days that didn't catch her by surprise. According to reports, a message from her son Felipe Juan Froilán de Todos los Santos has served to confirm what she already suspected. The content of that communication left no room for doubt and put her son's latest getaway on the table.

What seemed like a mere suspicion has ended up being a certainty for King Felipe VI's sister. Froilán, who has been away from Spanish public life for some time due to his residence in Abu Dhabi, hasn't been able to hide his latest move. The revelation came through images that circulated in national media and have forced him to acknowledge the obvious.

| Europa Press

The message Infanta received referred to her son's presence at the Aquasella techno music festival, held in Asturias. There, among more than 80,000 attendees (80,000), the grandson of the emeritus king was enjoying himself like any other festivalgoer. What stood out most is that he did so accompanied by TV personality Miri Pérez-Cabrero, a former contestant on MasterChef.

Froilán reappears in Spain with an unexpected companion

The event, held between Arrionda and Cangas de Onís, has become one of the leading electronic music festivals in Spain. From August 14 to 17, Froilán enjoyed top-level DJ sets, both national and international. Despite the VIP areas and his status as a media figure, Infanta Elena's son went completely unnoticed.

During the weekend, the young man didn't choose to camp like thousands of other attendees. He preferred to stay at a hotel in the area, specifically in Prestín, in the municipality of Parres, also taking advantage of Asturian cuisine. There, according to local media, he visited well-known restaurants in Cangas de Onís, near iconic spots like the Lakes of Covadonga.

| Mediaset

The message to his mother has thus confirmed that discretion has been key in this getaway. Although Froilán has enjoyed himself without hiding, he has tried to avoid the media spotlight that usually follows him. However, the images that circulated of his closeness with Miri Pérez-Cabrero have made it impossible to keep that discretion.

A summer apart: Froilán enjoys himself while Infanta Elena keeps her distance

The photographs, published by the magazine Semana, show clear rapport between the two. Many have interpreted that it could be more than a friendship, although neither of them has wanted to give any explanations. Froilán, as on other occasions, has preferred not to answer questions about his private life.

These holidays in Spain have been marked by a journey between Ibiza, Formentera, and now Asturias. King Felipe VI's nephew has been combining the nightlife of the Pityusic Islands with more discreet getaways to the north. It isn't known, however, whether he has met up with his sister Victoria Federica or with Infanta Elena herself at any point during the summer.

The time when all the Bourbons gathered in Marivent seems increasingly distant. With Juan Carlos I's abdication in 2014, family gatherings have gradually lost importance in the summer agenda. Today, each member of the royal family spends their holidays separately and, in Froilán's case, with a distinct personal profile that no longer surprises his mother.