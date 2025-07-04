The advice from nutritionist Julia Farré for breakfast

When the day starts with a bad eating habit, the consequences are usually noticeable right away. Nutritionist Júlia Farré has sparked a small but significant morning revolution on social media. She suggests replacing the conventional breakfast with one that goes beyond the typical coffee and toast.

Where the recommendation comes from

The debate started from a tweet shared by 3Cat, where Farré appears advising the audience about using bread at breakfast: "el pa sí o no a l’hora d’esmorzar… sobretot si escollim varietats integrals, i si estan fets amb massa mare, millor" (bread yes or no at breakfast time... especially if we choose whole grain varieties and if they're made with sourdough, even better).

In a video just over a minute long, she presents key facts about white and whole grain bread. She then suggests protein combinations and proposes replacing the initial coffee with fresh fruit and water. Farré emphasizes that white bread isn't "bad," but its energy arrives quickly and leaves just as fast.

| Getty Images de pedrojperez

In contrast, whole grain bread, especially with sourdough, provides stable satiety due to its higher fiber content and slow fermentation process. On her blog and on social media, she insists on checking the ingredients and avoiding industrial bread that is misleadingly advertised as whole grain.

Add protein and remove coffee

To strengthen breakfast, she suggests adding foods rich in protein beyond cheese or cold cuts. Her favorite option: eggs, in any form (scrambled, in an omelet, boiled) or plant-based alternatives like hummus, the chickpea spread, or even sardines or tuna.

Perhaps the most striking thing is that she starts the day with fresh fruit instead of coffee in the morning. According to Farré, this decision provides hydration, vitamins, and stimulates the appetite in a healthy way. She then suggests water or herbal tea, and leaves coffee for a little later, far from becoming the main feature of breakfast.

| Yuganov Konstantin

Repercussions on social media and in the media

Social media have embraced the recommendation enthusiastically. Users on TikTok and Instagram have replied positively, praising the simplicity and adaptability of these suggestions: "Molt bona informació❣️". In addition, nutrition media have reinforced the idea that these combinations promote a start to the day with glycemic control, energy, and essential nutrients.

The reasoning behind this change

From a nutritional point of view, starting with fruit provides water, antioxidants, and fiber that wake up the body. Whole grain bread with sourdough improves digestion through fermentation, and the proteins from eggs or hummus ensure satiety and support metabolism. In addition, delaying coffee reduces the impact of caffeine on an empty stomach, preventing possible gastric or nervous imbalances.

Farré doesn't suggest extreme measures or drastic diets. Her idea is to organize breakfast: better quality with whole grain bread, better combination by seeking varied proteins, and better rhythm with fruit first and coffee later. All this without eliminating pleasure. She simply increases the awareness of the audience she reaches, as well as their knowledge.

| Inteligencia Artificial

Júlia Farré puts a solid and simple proposal on the table: to create a breakfast that truly nourishes. A small change that can make a big difference in energy levels, satiety, and overall well-being.