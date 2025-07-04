Blow from Sussex neighbors to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

With an unsettling silence, that's how Montecito, California residents have received Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. What once seemed like a quiet escape after their departure from the Royal Family has turned into a media uproar for an unexpected reason: the couple's lack of social integration in their local community.

The clash with the local neighborhood

Since they moved in 2020, the Sussexes have sought privacy. However, several neighbors have expressed that they aren't exactly exemplary neighbors. Journalist Richard Mineards commented that Meghan is "virtually invisible" in the area, while Harry is described as "jovial and more approachable." Another longtime neighbor recounted that he himself offered a film about the local history at his doorstep, and his gift was flatly rejected.

Foreigners in an environment that would demand more closeness, the dukes have surprised people with their distance. Some residents even think they appear more on social media or in the press than in real daily life: "a traveling soap opera," as one neighbor described it.

Contrast in manners

The disparity in their integration is striking. Harry, often seen walking his dog or biking along the beach accompanied by security, leaves a friendly and approachable image nypost.com. In contrast, Meghan prefers to keep an extremely low profile, barely participating in local events or approaching her neighbors.

Mineards describes her as "very controlled," paying meticulous attention to every gesture, word, or public appearance. This attitude fits her media profile: very structured and careful, perhaps too much so to convey closeness.

Public controversy and social withdrawal

The tension doesn't remain private. Outlets like Vanity Fair revealed that some have labeled them "local villains" and criticized how their presence has transformed the neighborhood's dynamic. They rejected the accusation, calling it "distressing," and highlighted testimonies like Sharon Stone's, who pointed out that "they didn't come here to live off our community, but to be part of it."

Since their resignation in 2020 from their institutional role, the Sussexes have aimed to build an independent life in the U.S. However, now their so-called withdrawal seems to be working against them. For many, their attitude is not suitable for a neighborhood accustomed to cordiality.

The couple hasn't made statements about this neighborhood controversy, which arises just months after important public moves—such as their recent appearance at the Nexus Global Summit in New York—focused on philanthropy and cyberbullying. Residents still don't see clear signs of reciprocity and aren't satisfied with titles or media initiatives.