Official: this is what King Charles III's funeral will be like

During months of uncertainty, the final protocol for the funeral of King Charles III has taken shape. It is not just a traditional succession but a conscious reflection of his values: economy, sustainability, and family unity.

A funeral with a personal and eco‑friendly touch

The king has chosen a sober tribute, smaller in scale and respectful of the environment. In contrast to his mother Elizabeth II's "London Bridge" operation, Charles III has promoted the "Menai Bridge" version with modern touches: sustainable elements, recyclable materials, and a religious service adjusted to reduce the ecological impact.

Invitation to Harry, Meghan, and their children

Despite the well-known tensions, the intention to build bridges with Prince Harry and his family stands out. Charles III would have included Harry in the protocol, with prominent roles in the vigil and a possible walk alongside William. It is a bold decision, aiming for a symbolic reconciliation at a moment of farewell.

The funeral will not involve a week of official mourning, but rather a period that will end on the day of the ceremony, ten or eleven days after the death, according to sources. This pragmatic approach differs from the prolonged mourning seen with Elizabeth II and highlights the king's economic and modern stance.

Operation Menai Bridge

Under that code name, phases are set: the official announcement by the BBC, prior notice to the family and the government, transfer of the coffin—probably first to Edinburgh and then to Westminster—public viewing, the ceremony, and William's proclamation as king. The physician and expert Robert Hardman confirmed that, after his cancer diagnosis, the plan's reviews have accelerated.

Buckingham Palace keeps discretion. Even so, the invitation to the Sussexes in central roles is the best sign that the royal family seeks to ease wounds at a historic moment.

It is worth recalling the funerals of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and Prince Philip in 2021, which began with similar protocols using code names and holding the body almost 10 days after their deaths.

About the future of the Crown

Prince William will be proclaimed king immediately. Sources indicate that he will consider the name William V, although others such as Arthur, Philip, or Louis are on the table. A key speech is expected, full of respect for Charles III's legacy and the image of a renewed monarchy.

Charles III has decided to conceive his own funeral as a statement: sobriety, ecology, and family reconciliation. All eyes are on the ceremony, but also on what will happen afterward. Charles III has outlined a farewell with a message: an intimate and sustainable ceremony and a gesture of peace to Harry.