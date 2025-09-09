The Norwegian royal house, concerned: Mette-Marit (52) has a new problem

The Norwegian Royal House has raised the alarm about the new setback looming over Mette-Marit. In the midst of her son Marius's legal proceedings and her health problems, a new threat now hangs over her.

This recent commotion has put the Norwegian Royal House in a truly delicate situation. Above all, because when drama reaches Mette-Marit, attention immediately skyrockets. That is precisely what has happened with the latest news coming from the Nordic country.

The Norwegian Royal House remains alert to Mette-Marit after the latest developments

The Norwegian Royal House has already gone many months without enjoying a peaceful and calm life. The scandal involving Mette-Marit's son continues to be the most serious issue they have had to face so far. But it is not the only one, as a threat is looming over the Nordic Crown.

The Norwegian Royal House remains very distressed by Mette-Marit's new problem: her sister-in-law Marta Luisa's series. It is known that Prince Haakon's sister has been at the center of a new audiovisual controversy that has set off all the alarms. Married for a year to a shaman, Mette-Marit's sister-in-law wants to tell her story through a documentary.

This project has caused concern in the Norwegian Royal House, and not only because of its media impact. It is also about how it could affect Mette-Marit's public image, which has already been significantly damaged after her son Marius's legal troubles.

The idea of an audiovisual production starring a princess who lives outside royal protocols unsettles the monarchy's circles. Although the specific details of the plot are unknown, the Royal Family is cautiously assessing the effect these appearances may have. This situation is occurring at a delicate moment, when the spotlight is already on Mette-Marit for other reasons.

Her son, Marius Borg, is facing serious accusations, and that scenario had already strained the institution's image. No matter how much the couple appears more united than ever, this new threat is a heavy blow for the institution.

The Norwegian Royal House fears the impact the series may have on Mette-Marit

It should be noted that, apart from Marius's legal problems, Mette-Marit has also faced health issues. In recent months, a worsening of her condition forced her official schedule to be postponed.

Therefore, in light of Marta Luisa's series, the Norwegian Royal House is keeping a close eye on their future queen. They fear that the impact of the documentary could affect the princess and that her situation, both personal and institutional, could suffer the consequences.

The title already hints at the angle Haakon of Norway's sister wants to share. The rebellious royalty: an unlikely love story will reveal the ins and outs of that romance between a princess and a shaman.

A romance that ended in a wedding attended by Mette-Marit along with her husband and heir. "It's not normal to see our Royal Family members like this," was the first reaction from the Nordic country.

In addition, it should be noted that the series will premiere before the trial Mette-Marit's son will face. This adds more tension for the princess and leaves her with no chance to enjoy a peaceful time.

While Marta Luisa seems to be following her own path, her sister-in-law is left at the mercy of the consequences of her actions. The Norwegian Royal House hopes the impact will be minimal, but they do not rule out that Mette-Marit could end up being singled out.