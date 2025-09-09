Victoria Federica's photo (25) has caught Infanta Elena by surprise

Victoria Federica turns 25 today, and a day earlier she shared a detail on her social media that hasn't gone unnoticed. The daughter of Infanta Elena, always surrounded by attention for her style and her friendships, has once again become the center of media conversation during her personal milestone.

The photograph published yesterday on her official Instagram profile has sparked questions and comments about her closest circle. Far from being a simple birthday greeting, the snapshot has opened the door to speculation. What's behind that image and why could it have surprised her mother, Infanta Elena?

| Atresmedia

Victoria Federica surprises with a photo that reveals an unexpected bond

This isn't the first time King Felipe VI's niece has made headlines on a significant date. In 2022, when she turned 23 (23 years old), she celebrated discreetly in Madrid with a small group of friends, thus showing her preference for keeping certain parts of her life private. In contrast, other occasions have shown her much more exposed, such as her attendance at exclusive bullfights or her presence at fashion shows.

Her relationship with the public eye has always been ambivalent: on one hand, she moves with ease in the social life of the Spanish elite. On the other hand, she has sought to keep her personal space away from the cameras. That duality means that every gesture, every post on social media, is scrutinized by the media and by followers who want to discover a more personal side of Victoria Federica.

This year, before her 25th birthday (25 years old), Victoria Federica has chosen to surprise with an image that reveals a bond that was little known until now. That gesture, far from being anecdotal, raises new interpretations about her social circle and, above all, about how her mother, Infanta Elena, will receive it.

Victoria Federica decided to share a photograph on Instagram that broke the routine of her usual posts. In the snapshot, she appears smiling next to Samantha Vallejo-Nágera, the popular chef and judge of MasterChef. The detail, seemingly simple, immediately became news and a topic of debate.

| Instagram, @vicmabor

The choice to show this friendship precisely on her birthday didn't go unnoticed. It seems the image may have been taken during a meeting in Pedraza, where Samantha has opened her home to Victoria Federica. This gesture suggests a close relationship that, until now, had remained out of the media spotlight.

The origin of this unexpected connection dates back to a private event held in honor of bullfighter Andrés Roca Rey, one of the great figures of international bullfighting. It was there that Samantha and Victoria Federica met for the first time, discovering affinities that went beyond the merely social.

Since that meeting, the relationship has grown stronger. They haven't only been seen at public events, such as the recent recording of the tenth season of MasterChef Celebrity, but also at private gatherings. Victoria Federica's presence as a special guest on the show further reinforced that connection, making visible a rapport that has gained strength.

An image that may have surprised Infanta Elena

While Victoria Federica's followers celebrated the post for its spontaneity, many wondered how Infanta Elena might have received this news. Known for her reserved nature, Juan Carlos I's eldest daughter may not have been aware of how often her daughter has shared moments with Samantha Vallejo-Nágera.

This bond surprises many, since Samantha and Victoria Federica represent seemingly different worlds. The former, a mother and a reference in television gastronomy; and the latter, heir to an aristocratic tradition and very present in Madrid's social circles. For this reason, the image may have caused surprise to Infanta Elena.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

There's no doubt that the photo of Victoria Federica with Samantha Vallejo-Nágera has marked a turning point in her 25th birthday (25 years old). The image reveals an unexpected bond that had remained in the background until now and that may have surprised Infanta Elena. Will this friendship manage to bring King Felipe's niece to MasterChef Celebrity?