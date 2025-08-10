Norway's Prince Haakon knows it: 'Marius Borg can't go out for a major reason'

Norway wakes up to news that shakes the foundations of the royal family. Marius Borg, the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit, has lost one of the greatest privileges his stepfather, Prince Haakon, had granted him.

This concerns his diplomatic passport, a document that placed him in a special category and allowed him to travel with prerogatives reserved only for state representatives. Now, without that privilege, Marius Borg can't leave the country.

| Europa Press

Marius Borg grew up surrounded by the luxuries and affection of Norwegian royalty, although it was always made very clear that he was not an active part of the institution. As the child of a previous relationship of Mette-Marit, he was naturally welcomed into the royal family.

Haakon accepted him as his own son, King Harald and Queen Sonia treated him as another grandson, and his presence at family events was common during his happy childhood. He had no title or official duties, but his life unfolded among silent privileges.

Marius Borg and Prince Haakon of Norway have traveled together

Everything changed drastically on August 4, 2024, when he was arrested after being accused of physically and psychologically assaulting his then-partner in Frogner. The arrest uncovered countless accumulated complaints and a judicial process that would end with the indictment of 23 crimes. The veil of discretion that had protected Marius for years fell dramatically, and the scandal became a nightmare for the monarchy.

| Europa Press, en.xcatalunya.cat

Nevertheless, the attitude of the royal family has been ambiguous. Marius has continued entering and leaving the country, even enjoying vacations in Italy, France, and Portugal. In fact, in this last country, he was seen in July 2025 surfing with Prince Haakon and his half-brother, Prince Sverre Magnus.

Marius Borg arrived in Norway escorted by Prince Haakon's security

Upon returning, the trio was escorted from the airport to the royal residence of Skaugum, using the security protocol reserved only for members of royalty. It then became known that Marius was using a diplomatic passport, a privilege that should only be used on official trips with the royal family.

| Europa Press

However, according to the magazine Se og Hør, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revoked that diplomatic passport at the beginning of 2025. Although it has not been confirmed that the decision is related to the young man's judicial scandals, everything suggests that it has been a determining factor.

The gesture marks a turning point: Marius Borg has finally lost the symbol of trust that Haakon entrusted to him years ago. With it, the institutional bond that still, albeit tenuously, linked him to the Norwegian Crown.