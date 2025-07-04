The new product Meghan Markle is putting on sale

Once again, Meghan Markle has made a bold move. This time, it hasn't been through an interview, a documentary, or a public statement, but with a business launch that has shaken the foundations of Buckingham. Her decision is a declaration of independence, of breaking away and of personal positioning in front of the institution that has caused so many headlines at her expense.

This time, the former actress and Duchess of Sussex has officially introduced a new product under her personal brand "As Ever," a lifestyle line that reflects her most personal vision of wellness, sophistication, and autonomy. The striking thing about this case isn't just the product itself, but the message it carries: Meghan doesn't need the Royal Family to shine.

The new item is a special edition rosé wine, produced by Fairwinds Estate, a prestigious vineyard in Napa Valley, California. The choice isn't random: Meghan publicly supported this winery when it suffered severe damage during a wildfire, and this collaboration reaffirms her commitment to charitable causes... and to her adopted homeland.

More than a wine: a symbolic break

Although the "As Ever" line already included products like cookie mixes or creams, the wine represents a different step. It's an adult beverage, one for celebration and pleasure, but also for elegance and maturity. As communication and social media experts have pointed out, the launch marks a new stage in Meghan's personal brand: one of total control over her image and her narrative.

Meanwhile, Charles III remains convalescent and keeps a discreet institutional profile, Meghan moves forward with determination and, according to many analysts, with no intention of returning to the fold. The timing of this product launch doesn't seem to be a coincidence.

Divided reactions: between praise and controversy

Reactions haven't taken long to appear. On social media, many supporters of the Duchess have celebrated her new role as an independent businesswoman. Others, however, have criticized the inclusion of an alcoholic beverage in a brand that until now projected an image of health and wellness.

The truth is that the decision allows her to broaden her audience, connect with a more adult and sophisticated market, and strengthen her financial independence. In addition, with this step, she definitely distances her image from the British royalty to establish herself as a global figure, far from the protocols and rigidity of the palace.

Meghan, businesswoman, mother, and symbol

Despite the criticism, Meghan has established herself as a model of resilience and reinvention. Since she officially left her duties as an active member of the British royal family, she has managed to turn every controversy into an opportunity and every obstacle into personal branding.

Her team has explained that the wine reflects that duality that so characterizes Meghan: elegance, but also approachability. Luxury, but with a cause. Above all, freedom. It's a product designed for those who want to enjoy without guilt, celebrate without pretense, and toast to the life one chooses to build.

A message that doesn't need words

Meghan's gesture isn't a simple foray into the world of wine. Above all, it's an affirmation of personal power. A message directed at those who doubted her ability to reinvent herself. Very possibly, also a clear hint for her father-in-law, King Charles III, who, according to British media, has already received the message...