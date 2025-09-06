The new photo of Frederik of Denmark that confirms Queen Mary's suspicions

The Danish Royal House has surprised both insiders and outsiders with an unexpected image of Frederik. A snapshot published on the official website and shared on social media hasn't gone unnoticed by anyone, least of all Queen Mary. In fact, it has allowed her to confirm what she had been suspecting.

Yes, her husband is very involved in a special event in his country, which he himself created. So much so that he hasn't hesitated to set aside protocol and etiquette to promote it dressed in sportswear.

Frederik surprises with a photograph in which he breaks protocol

Frederik and Queen Mary have been traveling through different parts of the country. Now they're making headlines because an unexpected snapshot of the king has been shared on the Danish Crown website. Yes, one where he appears dressed in sportswear, with sneakers, shorts, and a sweatjersey.

With this outfit, he has promoted the Royal Run, a race he created in 2018, in which he participates and which already has a date for its next edition. That's why the monarch, dressed like that, wanted to inform citizens about it.

He has accompanied the snapshot with the following text: "We're looking forward to running, walking, and celebrating community with you in Ringkøbing, Middelfart, Randers, Helsingør, and Copenhagen/Frederiksberg on May 25, 2026 (25 de mayo de 2026). Registration will open on October 1 at 10:00. So mark your calendar if you want to secure your starting number for next year's party."

This gesture shows just how committed the monarch is to the initiative he himself launched more than half a decade ago. The Royal Run not only promotes sports and healthy living, but also the unity of everyone in the country. The monarch has run in several editions and has turned the event into a symbol of closeness with his people.

Queen Mary confirms what she thought about her husband, Frederik

The photo of Frederik has also allowed Mary to discover that she was right about what she had been suspecting for some time. Specifically, that her husband not only supports the event as king, but also experiences it with genuine personal passion. His involvement is such that he doesn't hesitate to show a much more relaxed side, something that's not always common in European royalty.

For the sovereign, this snapshot has been the definitive proof that her husband is fully dedicated to the Royal Run. For him, it's not just another event on the institutional agenda, but a personal project he wants to promote year after year. That's why he dreams of breaking participation records in the next edition.

Moreover, being used to seeing Frederik at strict state events, this more personal and athletic side is very significant to her. It confirms to her that he is a head of state concerned with matters of government, but also a leader who connects with people through everyday life and sports.