New complaint against Leonor of Bourbon from her classmates

A few days before joining the "Dédalo 25" naval maneuvers, Princess Leonor is once again the subject of controversy. Recent reports indicate that her physical performance during her training on the training ship Juan Sebastián Elcano has caused discomfort among her peers and superiors. These criticisms add to those already received in previous stages of her military instruction, casting doubt on her preparation to assume the supreme command of the Armed Forces in the future.

they are fed up

During her stay on the Juan Sebastián Elcano, several midshipmen have expressed their dissatisfaction with Princess Leonor's attitude toward physical training. According to collected testimonies, the heir to the throne doesn't actively participate in maneuvers and physical exercises, sometimes limiting herself to sessions where cameras or photographers are present.

This lack of involvement has led her superiors to assign her a lighter and adapted training regimen, keeping her away from the most demanding tests to avoid injuries or uncomfortable situations.

In addition, it has been reported that Leonor has suffered from dizziness and vomiting during the first weeks of navigation, which led her to remain confined to her cabin and receive medical assistance. These difficulties, together with her limited previous physical preparation, have fueled criticism of her performance in naval training.

royal household remains silent and protects her

So far, the Royal Household has not issued an official statement regarding these reports. However, sources close to the institution have indicated that Princess Leonor's military training is part of an established protocol for her preparation as a future head of state, and that her participation in the activities is adjusted to a personalized plan that takes into account her condition and responsibilities.

Meanwhile, some media have reported that the princess has received formal reprimands from her superiors due to her limited effort during the physical tests carried out on deck. These disciplinary measures, although not punitive, reflect the Navy's concern about the heir's commitment to her military training.

military commitment in question

In this context, Princess Leonor's participation in the "Dédalo 25" maneuvers will be an opportunity to show her commitment and ability in the military field. These maneuvers, which include high-intensity exercises and live fire, will test the skills of all participants, including the heir to the throne.

The princess's progress in these activities will be closely watched by both her superiors and public opinion, at a time when her preparation and performance are under scrutiny. In this situation, the question is clear. Will this be the occasion when Leonor manages to silence the criticism and prove her worth in the military field?