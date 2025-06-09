Kate Middleton's saddest moment... it's about Meghan Markle

The recent revelation from Kate Middleton has exposed one of the deepest wounds in the British royal family: the Princess of Wales confessed that she still hasn't met her niece in person, little Lilibet Diana, daughter of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

This admission, made in a recent interview, has sparked a wave of reactions and has highlighted the persistent distance between the Windsors and the Sussexes. A distance that, for now, seems insurmountable.

a painful confession

In an honest conversation, Kate Middleton expressed her regret for not having had the chance to meet Lilibet, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday. "No, I haven't," she replied bluntly when asked if she had had any kind of contact, even virtual, with her niece. She added hopefully: "I can't wait to meet her, because we still haven't met her, so I hope it'll be soon."

These words reflect not only a genuine desire for closeness, but also the sadness over a family relationship that, despite blood ties, has been fractured by differences and past decisions.

reactions to the news

The distance between the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the rest of the royal family isn't new. Since Harry and Meghan decided to step away from their royal duties in 2020 and settle in California, interactions with the Windsors have been scarce and, at times, tense. The situation worsened with the publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare," and various interviews in which sensitive family topics were addressed.

Despite this background, Kate's confession has been seen by many as an attempt to build bridges. Her expression of desire to meet Lilibet could be interpreted as a sign of openness and reconciliation. However, the current circumstances, marked by geographical distance and personal differences, make this meeting still seem distant. More than distant, difficult or impossible.

Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have kept a reserved stance regarding their family relationships. In previous interviews, Meghan has expressed her desire to focus on the future and her family, while Harry has shown mixed emotions about his relationship with his father and brother.

a future meeting?

Kate Middleton's revelation has rekindled the hopes of those who wish to see a reconciliation in the royal family. Although there are no concrete signs of an upcoming meeting between the Sussexes and the Windsors, Kate's words could be the first step toward a rapprochement.

At a time when the British monarchy faces both internal and external challenges, family unity could be key to strengthening its image and cohesion. The possibility of Lilibet meeting her uncles and cousins in the United Kingdom would not only be significant on a personal level, but also symbolic for the institution they represent.