Froilán returns to Madrid and creates a serious problem

King Felipe VI's nephew is making headlines again

by XCatalunya

After several months of a discreet stay in Abu Dhabi, where he lives with his grandfather, King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, Felipe Juan Froilán de Marichalar y Borbón has returned to Madrid. However, his return hasn't gone unnoticed: on his first night out, he was involved in a new incident at a well-known nightclub in the Chamberí neighborhood.

a night that ended in a scuffle

Last Thursday, May 29, Froilán began the evening at a brewery on José Abascal Street, accompanied by his usual circle of friends. There, he was cordial with the press, responding cheerfully to some questions about his grandfather and avoiding commenting on the lawsuit filed by Juan Carlos I against Miguel Ángel Revilla.

Later, the group moved to a nearby nightclub, where they were placed in a VIP area. According to witnesses, an unknown young man entered the reserved space without permission, which made Froilán uncomfortable. When he asked him to leave, a scuffle broke out that forced the club's security staff to intervene and separate them. The incident was brief, but enough to cause discomfort among those present.

Froilan de Marichalar y Borbón

social media reactions

Sources close to Froilán's circle have indicated that the young man constantly feels watched and recorded during his nights out, which causes him anxiety. For this reason, he usually wears caps or hooded sweatjerseys to go unnoticed.

These types of situations aren't new for him; in December 2022, he was involved in a knife fight outside a nightclub in the Salamanca neighborhood, which led to his move to Abu Dhabi in search of a quieter life.

In addition, his return to Madrid coincides with rumors about a possible breakup with influencer Belén Perea, with whom he had been romantically linked. Although Froilán avoids confirming the relationship, sources close to him indicate that he prefers to keep his private life away from the media spotlight, while Perea would be willing to take a step forward in their relationship.

Froilán

a return that generates criticism

Froilán's return to the Spanish capital has once again placed him at the center of media attention. Despite his attempts to keep a low profile, incidents seem to follow him wherever he goes. This latest altercation at the Chamberí nightclub only adds a new chapter to his history of controversies.

In addition, Froilán wouldn't be the only one to return. We have learned that the emeritus is also spending his last days in the United Arab Emirates and will return soon.

