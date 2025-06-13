Prince Harry's new business venture

While Charles III was making a historic visit to Canada to defend British sovereignty amid diplomatic pressure from the US, his son, Prince Harry, was making headlines on the international stage on his own. Without warning and completely alone, the Duke of Sussex landed in Shanghai, China, to participate as the keynote speaker at a summit on sustainable tourism organized by Trip.com.

Dressed in a sober yet relaxed manner, Harry opened the conference with a passionate speech in which he called on the industry to radically transform the way people travel. From his voluntary exile in California, far from the protocols of the British Royal Household, the prince has devoted himself to environmental initiatives.

travalyst: Harry's green project

Harry didn't travel as a figurehead. He was invited as the founder of Travalyst, an organization that promotes responsible and ecologically balanced tourism. He emphasized the urgency of acting before 2030 to mitigate the environmental impact of mass tourism. "Climate change isn't just an environmental challenge. It's a critical business emergency," he stated firmly.

| XCatalunya

The organization works with tech giants such as Google and Skyscanner to develop an impact model that allows people to calculate how much carbon emissions each flight generates. This tool is in the testing phase and aims to be integrated into platforms so travelers can choose itineraries with a lower ecological footprint.

the paradox of aerial activism

Despite his climate advocacy, something sparked debate among attendees and analysts. It is unknown what type of flight Harry used to reach China. Although some suggest he flew on a commercial airline, others suspect he traveled by private jet, a notoriously polluting means of transport.

| XCatalunya, @theroyalfamily, Canva Creative Studio

The paradox is clear: while he promotes an emissions calculator and warns about the impact of tourism, Harry himself may have contributed several tons (tonnes) of CO₂ during his trip. According to data from the British Department for Energy Security, a round-trip first-class flight between Los Angeles and Shanghai can generate up to 6.9 tons (6.3 tonnes) of greenhouse gases per passenger.

Harry's most personal speech

Far from royal protocols and with a more human tone, Harry referred to his two decades of experience in conservation issues. "I've witnessed firsthand how tourism can be a tool for positive change or a source of environmental and cultural tension," he said.

He also delivered a message of perseverance: "The true measure of our commitment is how we respond when the road gets tough. We must never give up."

The audience, made up of industry executives, researchers, and Chinese authorities, received him with respect and enthusiasm. His presence in China was seen not only as an environmental gesture but also as a diplomatic maneuver with global reach, precisely at a time when the United Kingdom and China are experiencing commercial and political tensions.

the final fact many ignored

The most striking moment came at the end of his speech, when it was officially confirmed that Harry is the second member of the British royal family to visit China in the past decade, following his brother William's trip ten years ago. But even more surprising was learning the true extent of the environmental impact of his journey.

According to an activist organization, a first-class flight between California and Shanghai can emit more greenhouse gases than 3.5 billion people in a single day. A devastating figure that exposes the difficult contradiction between environmental rhetoric and the practice of power.